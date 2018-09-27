As fans patiently await the return of Big Little Lies, new details from Entertainment Tonight suggest that we haven't seen the last of the critically-acclaimed series' biggest villain just yet. Despite last year's season ender, which seemingly made it clear that his character, Perry Wright had been killed-off the series, Alexander Skarsgard hinted that he could be returning to Big Little Lies for Season 2. And just the thought of it will send chills down your spine.

Although he didn't reveal much, Skarsgård addressed the details of his potential return during a Sept. 26 sit down on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon after he was spotted on the set of the HBO series. Attempting to play it coy, the actor told Fallon, "I was on set, yes. I can’t disclose what I did on set.”

After watching that last grappling moments of the limited series' first season finale, fans were almost certain that the physically-abusive character's run had come to an end when he was pushed to his death by Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz). While specific details about BLL's Season 2 storyline have been mostly kept under wraps, a January 2018 article from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Meryl Streep would be joining the cast as Perry's mother, Mary Louise and suggested that she would arrive in the town to check in on her grandchildren and get some answers about what happened to her son.

In his interview with the Tonight Show, the Swedish actor went on to tease that his participation could merely be a behind-the-scenes gig in support of Streep and the rest of the ensemble, explaining:

"Maybe, I was acting. I might have been just moral support. I might have just made coffee for the ladies. I might have helped Meryl Streep with her acting… Not help, but just give her little pointers, fine tune it a bit.”

Although his involvement currently remains undisclosed, there's a really good chance that he will return in some sort of flashback scene or dream sequence that will haunt the women who witnessed his death. Or perhaps, it could be a whole new role entirely. There could be a plot twist that reveals that Perry had an equally villainous twin brother that enters the narrative to question his sibling's demise — nothing can be ruled out at this point. Fans may recall that Perry and his wife Celeste (Nicole Kidman) were the parents of twin boys on the dramatic series, so there could be something there. These theories are purely speculative, of course. However, all signs point to Skarsgård definitely having a some kind of role in Season 2.

The True Blood star has also discussed the theory that his character may not be dead after all while on the red carpet for the Golden Globes earlier this year, reportedly telling NBC, “I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not. I feel okay right now but we’ll see.”

The series is expected to return sometime in 2019. And while Season 1 may have ended with his character's murder, it seems clear that Skarsgård will be involved in Season 2 in some capacity. And with Skarsgård's rumored return and Streep stepping into a new role, Big Little Lies Season 2 is shaping up to be even bigger and better than its first showing.