Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are gearing up for their romantic Hawaiian wedding, which is set to take place in January. But, they may be taking another step in their relationship pretty shortly after. According to Us Weekly, The Bachelor's Arie and Lauren want kids soon. So, it's definitely possible that you could hear yet another exciting update from the reality stars sometime in the very near future.

The couple spoke with Us Weekly, where they related that they already have babies on the brain. Lauren revealed to the publication, "I want babies soon." A Bachelor wedding followed shortly by a Bachelor baby shower? A more likely sequence of events than one might think.

Of course, the couple has opened up in the past about their desire to start a family. In March, they told People that they're ready to have babies super soon, echoing Lauren's most recent statement. The bride-to-be told the publication that she was moving to the Bachelor's hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. "And we’re both very excited about marriage and starting a family,” she also said. As for how many kids they're looking to have, Arie said that he wants two to four kids, "If we get lucky, maybe we’d have twins!”

As for right now, though, it seems as though the couple's upcoming wedding is their main focus. Arie and Lauren appeared on The View on May 23 to announce their wedding date and to give fans a little update on the day itself. Lauren said on the program, "We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue and we are getting married in Hawaii on January 12 next year."

During their appearance on the TV show, they also revealed where they're planning on exchanging vows and, spoiler alert, the locale is nothing short of romantic. "It's in Maui," Arie revealed, "It's at Haiku Mill, which has this beautiful old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery. It's not your typical beach wedding. It's so pretty."

Despite having their journey to love televised on The Bachelor, with their proposal featured on the After the Final Rose special, don't expect to see their nuptials televised. "It's a private wedding, so not on TV," the Bachelor lead said. While fans might not get to catch the festivities on their TV screens, rest assured that the couple will give plenty of social media updates about their special day.

Seeing as though they're set to get married, and they're already thinking about babies, it should come as no surprise to hear that Lauren is already totally settled into Arie's home state of Arizona. According to Us Weekly, the couple is super into their Phoenix pad, with Lauren saying, "It’s absolutely beautiful. It’s got a modern-rustic farmhouse feel." Her fiancé added, "We took our time furnishing it to both our tastes and I think it’s awesome.”

Now that they have their picture-perfect house, and they'll have their picture-perfect wedding soon, it's clear that Arie and Lauren are ready to tackle yet another relationship milestone incredibly soon by adding a new addition to their family.