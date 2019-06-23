They may have several nominations, but will Beyoncé and Jay-Z be at the 2019 BET Awards, or will they skip out and let someone collect their wins on their behalf? The couple has definitely attended the ceremony before, but with them, an appearance is never guaranteed. The last time one of them showed up seems to have been when Beyoncé performed at the 2016 iteration, but that's because she was, you know, performing. However, this is a particularly big year for her and Jay, so maybe they'll bless us with their presence once again.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé is primed to win best female R&B/pop artist for the sixth (!!) year in a row, which would give her a total of 10 wins in the category. She's up against her sister, Solange, as well as Mai, SZA, H.E.R., and Teyana Taylor. The competition is fierce, but so is she.

Also of note? Beyoncé and Jay-Z are nominated together for best group as The Carters. They've both won before — Beyonce with Destiny's Child and Jay-Z in a collaboration with Kanye West — but this would be their first win as a duo. Other nominees include Chloe x Halle, City Girls, Lil Baby and Gunna, and Migos, so it's definitely another high-profile category that they have a pretty great chance of taking, and far from the only one they're nominated in together.

Even if they don't show up, though, there will still be plenty of famous people you're guaranteed to see. Regina Hall is hosting, which is reason enough to tune in, and there's also a truly bananas list of performers that basically demands you watch, Bey and Jay be damned. Here are a few of the biggest artists set to hit the stage:

Cardi B

Cardi B is not only performing, but she also has the most nominations of the night with seven nods, including for Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and Album of the Year.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled isn't nominated this year, but he's always game to entertain a crowd.

Migos

Migos will take the stage to show everyone why they got that coveted Best Group nomination.

H.E.R.

As mentioned, H.E.R. is nominated alongside Beyonce for Best Female R&B/Pop artist, and is also up for Best Collaboration for her song with Bryson Tiller as well as the BET HER award. Her performances are always stellar, so this isn't one to miss.

Lil Nas x & Billy Ray Cyrus

Hmm... wonder what they'll be performing?

Lizzo

Lizzo is nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and no one is killing 2019 quite like she is. She's already stunned on one stage this week, and there's no doubt she'll do it again.

There are plenty more amazing artists featured at the 2019 BET Awards — this is just a sampling of who will be wowing you. So even if Beyonce and Jay-Z don't show up, you won't be disappointed.