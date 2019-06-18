The MTV Movie & TV Awards might be all about the best of television and movies, but that didn't stop the 2019 ceremony from featuring the buzziest woman in the music biz — Lizzo. Lizzo's 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards performance had the rapper/singer/flautist (not flautas, Melissa McCartney) singing "Juice" with a Sister Act 2 reference thrown in. Lizzo's first-ever performance at an awards show was bound to be epic no matter what due to her massive talent and charisma. But she paid homage to movies and gave Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit fans an additional reason to praise her at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

No one thought for one moment when Lizzo stepped on the stage in a robe for soulful, slow rendition of "Juice" that she would keep it on for the entire performance. But when a stagehand told her backup performers, "Lizzo says take off your robes," the connection to Sister Act 2 became gloriously clear. Just like Lauryn Hill and company's performance to "Joyful Joyful" led by Whoopi Goldberg's Deloris, Lizzo and her performers took off their robes to show their true style and broke into (what else?) joyful song and dance to "Juice."

