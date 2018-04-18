After shattering major records during her first weekend stage show, many are wondering if Beyoncé's Week 2 Coachella performance will be different. While last week's nearly two-hour production will certainly be a hard act to follow, a recent photo posted to Beyoncé's website seems to suggest that the 36-year-old entertainer and her team may have a few tricks up their sleeves for her second headlining performance at Coachella this weekend.

The photo, which featured a behind-the-scenes look at a trunk decorated with several stickers that each listed titles of songs that Beyoncé did not perform in her first set, didn't offer up much information. However, there seems that there has to be some sort of underlying message amidst the tags, which read "Ego," "End of Time," "Upgrade U," and "6 Inch" along with another lone sticker which appears to say, "Dance Break." While the photo continues to puzzle fans, Vulture additionally pointed out that there were also many other tunes that Beyoncé failed to perform in her first showing such as: “Freakum Dress,” “All Night,” "Naughty Girl," "Irreplaceable," "Halo," "XO," "All Night," "Sweet Dreams," "Ring The Alarm" "1 + 1," and "Dance for You." Not to mention the Destiny's Child hits, “Independent Women," "Survivor," "Bills, Bills, Bills," “Bootylicious,” "Cater 2 U," and "Girl."

It worth noting that some of the songs listed were teased in Bey's first performance, whether by the singer herself or in brief instrumental versions while dancers performed along. However, it goes without saying that if adding those tunes to the setlist would create an entirely new experience for viewers. While it remains unclear whether or not her upcoming performance will be a repeat of last week's jaw-dropping showcase, it certainly would not be at all surprising if Beyoncé put on a brand new show for Coachella fans in her second week performance. Beyoncé has arguably become one of the hardest working people in the music business and if her first weekend show out was any indication of what's to come, it's safe to say that Bey's Week 2 is definitely going to be something that is going to have fans talking about her for years to come.

Although one of the best live performers of this generation, Beyoncé takes the stage each and every time she still has something to prove. After postponing her scheduled 2017 Coachella appearance while pregnant with she and JAY-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyoncé became the first black woman to ever headline Coachella in its nearly 20-year history. Taking full advantage of her platform, Bey used the moment to showcase the beauty of her heritage and gender as she celebrated feminism, diversity and - most of all, the beauty of being black. And every single moment was certainly worth the wait.

Her entire stage show was an unapologetic homage to black history, black pride and higher education that was centered around the theme of historically black colleges and universities or "HBCUs." Throughout the show, Beyoncé performed along with a 200-person HBCU marching band as she paid tribute to several civil rights activists along the way including: Nina Simone, Malcolm X and Fela Kuti. Breaking into an interlude during her song "Freedom" Beyoncé sang a touching rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – a song which is notably recognized as the "Black National Anthem." She also collaborated with husband JAY-Z to perform her song "Deja Vu," engaged in a dance-off with her sister Solange to "Get Me Bodied," and had an amazing reunion moment with her former bandmates from Destiny's Child.

According to a press release, this year's Coachella was reportedly the festival's biggest to date, bringing over 41 million live views from fans in 232 countries over the weekend. Beyoncé's April 14 stage show alone garnered 458,000 simultaneous viewers around the world, making her awe-inspiring presentation the most viewed Coachella performance of all time, as well as the most viewed live music festival ever on YouTube.

Her triumphant return to the stage following the birth of her twins in June 2017 made huge waves throughout the internet with the term "Beychella" being mentioned over 2.2 million times on Twitter in the hours following the performance, according to Refinery 29. The portmanteau of Bey's name and the festival's title took off following a segment in the which featured a recording from DJ Khaled announcing, “After tonight, Coachella gotta rename Coachella the Beychella. New name alert: Beychella!”

Whether her Week 2 performance changes or remains the same as the first, Beyoncé's now-standing title as the Queen of Coachella is definitely going to reign on for many years to come.