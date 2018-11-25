It's no secret by now that Cardi B is the life of the party, and what screams party more than an awards show? The Soul Train Awards air Sunday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on BET, and although the "Bartier Cartier" singer is up for six awards, it's unclear whether Cardi B will be at the Soul Train Awards. Her nominations include Song of the Year, Best Collaboration Performance, Best Dance Performance, Video of the Year, and the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award — all for Bruno Mars' "Finesse" Remix — as well as Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year (for "I Like It"). However, the ceremony took place on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Las Vegas and will be broadcast this coming Sunday. And based on photos and reporting from the event, there's no evidence that the Bronx native attended.

That doesn't totally rule out a surprise appearance, but viewers shouldn't hold their breath. In addition to being a new mom, the 26-year-old rapper has been busy launching her own Fashion Nova line. According to People, the 82-piece collection went live on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and sold out almost immediately. "I feel like a lot [of] high-end clothing companies, they don't cater to women like me," Cardi B told Elle ahead of the release. "I'm a short, thick girl, and not a lot of high-end clothes fit right. Fashion Nova fits my body to the T. It's like they know my body."

So when she got the opportunity to design her own collection for Fashion Nova, the rapper took it extremely seriously. "I want to show the world that anything that got my name on it could sell, I can move it, and that's something that is very important to me to prove myself," Cardi B continued in the same interview. "That's why I told Fashion Nova that the brand's got to be good material and it has be planned out... That's why we been working on this sh*t for like five months, you know?"

However, that's not all Cardi B has been up to. She's also collaborating with Chance the Rapper and T.I. on a new Netflix reality series called Rhythm + Flow. According to Deadline, the show won't drop until fall 2019, but since Cardi, Chance, and T.I. are serving as the hip-hop competition's three judges, their work is likely just getting started. "You've never seen a show like this," T.I. said in a Nov. 13 video on Twitter. "And with us as judges, the authenticity is going to be through the roof."

So all that said, it sounds like Cardi B was probably too booked up to attend the Soul Train Awards. Still, the ceremony looks worth tuning into. Not only are Faith Evans, Bell Biv DeVoe (remember "Poison"?), and Erykah Badu performing, per BET, but the festivities are co-hosted by former Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold. Now that sounds like a party, even if it doesn't involve the Invasion of Privacy performer herself.