The world once knew Coldplay as the somewhat gloomy band who seemed adamant on making some really weepy songs. That vision of Coldplay seems a long way away, now that they've staked themselves as one of the most vivacious, life enhancing live acts on the planet. Seriously, go see one of their live shows, and you'll become a Coldplay convert. The band are so good that they're almost always on festival organisers' lists each year. But what's the summer 2019 schedule looking like for Chris Martin and his boys? Will Coldplay headline any music festivals in 2019?

Despite not releasing any new music, 2018 was still a huge year for Coldplay. Fans got a much keener and feels-filled insight into the world of the band, when they released their documentary film A Head Full of Dreams back in November, as Bustle reported.

Following on from that, it'd only be sensible for festivals to book Coldplay as their headliner this summer, now that the general public has got a better idea of the band's story, and just how inspirational it really is. It'd really make singing "Yellow" at the top of your lungs with friends this summer all that bit sweeter, right?

Unfortunately, nothing's officially been announced, with no dates yet added to the band's official website. However, most of the major festivals haven't announced their headlines either. With Stormzy announced as Glastonbury's first headliner, as the BBC reported on Nov. 15, 2018, there are still two big question marks at the top of Glastonbury 2019's lineup poster. Will Coldplay fill one of the remaining slots? You never know, the jury's still out on that one. Bustle reached out to a representative of the brand for comment.

It's more likely that Coldplay will land a headlining slot somewhere abroad. According to Festi Leaks, Spanish press have reported that it's almost certain that Coldplay will be headlining O Son Do Camiño festival in Spain's Monte de Gozo region. There's also been talk of Coldplay playing Lord Henry Mountcharles's Slane Castle near Dublin. The venue has previously hosted the likes of David Bowie and The Rolling Stones, according to the site's concert history.

The Irish Mirror reported on May 4, 2018 that Coldplay had been hotly tipped to play one of Slane Castle's legendary concerts in 2019. At the time of reporting, BoyleSports had them at 13/8 odds of being the castle's next headliner. So far Metallica have been announced as one of headliners of one of their summer concerts, according to the Slane Castle site, so here's hoping that Coldplay will be the next announcement.

You shouldn't rule out the possibility of Coldplay headlining Reading & Leeds, either, since Ladbrokes currently has 9/1 odds on them, according to Leeds Live. If they do play, it'll be the band's first appearance at Reading & Leeds since their first and only performance there in 1999, according to the official site's lineup history. That would make it a 20 year anniversary of sorts, giving Coldplay an even stronger case as a major 2019 festival headliner.