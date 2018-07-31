The Love Island villa may have only just closed it doors no less than 24 hours ago, but will Jack and Dani get married? That's the question a lot of people are asking right now. With his pen salesman charm and her girl power attitude, their love story has proved to be a modern day, reality TV fairytale. So, what does the next chapter have in store for our Love Island 2018 winners?

Well, now that they're back in the UK, the pair have revealed that they are looking for somewhere to live together. On top of that, there has also been talk of a "Janni" spin-off series, which I will all too willingly let consume my life. But do we hear wedding bells as well?

As the pair stood opposite each other, teary eyed, delivering their declarations of love in the ITV2 final, it was difficult not to picture what it might be like if they were saying their wedding vows. When they spent the night in the hideaway and he brought her special breakfast to the terrace in the morning, was it just me or did it feel as though we were getting a secret insight into what was to come — a honeymoon, maybe? Because, as it turns out, a lot of people are willing for the pair to tie the knot, including Dani's mum, Joanne Mas.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "I think Jack could be the one because he's older than her. Unless Justin Bieber comes along, this could be it."

Love Island fans watched Jack nervously meet Dani's parents, Joanne and Danny Dyer via video link over the weekend and between jokes about strangling him until his head pops off, it was clear he had made a great impression with his potential future in laws.

Speaking to OK! magazine, EastEnders actor Danny admitted it would be "lovely" if his daughter did decide to marry Jack. He said: "When she falls for someone she commits completely. Whether that is reciprocated is another matter." I'm not sure what Dani's been through in the past, but I think it's safe to say that this time, her feelings definitely are reciprocated.

When the pair were announced as the winners of Love Island 2018 and recipients of a cool £50,000 cash prize, fans took to Twitter to rejoice. And unsurprisingly, many were asking when the couple would get married. One viewer tweeted: "'Dani and Jack's wedding better be broadcast live. We have invested so much into their relationship."

Another called for a live broadcast and national holiday on the day of the nuptials.

Now, Ladbrokes tells me that it is tipping Jack will have put a ring on it by 2020. The bookemaker is offering odds of 2/1 for an engagement, with a wedding set to take place not long after.

It isn’t unreasonable to think that the pair, who only met two months ago, might be headed for the aisle fairly soon. Of the previous three seasons of Love Island there have been several engagements, with some of the couples even going on to have children.

However, speaking to The Sun, last year's winner Amber Davies had a stern word to say to Dani and Jack. She said: "Kem and I realised we weren’t meant to be after just one week of the series ending. But I thought by splitting up, I was going to break the nation’s hearts, and he felt the same. Jack and Dani will know right away too. Their relationship will either become exhausting or a success story."

Whatever the future may hold for Dani and Jack, these two have captured the hearts of the nation. And as love is the name of the game, I have all of my toes and fingers crossed that it all works out for them. Bring on the first Love Island wedding.