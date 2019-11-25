Spoilers ahead for The Walking Dead Season 10 midseason finale. Michonne set sail with a stranger in The Walking Dead midseason finale. While she's more than capable of taking care of herself, the news that Danai Gurrieri is leaving this season could make it seem that Michonne may not come back on The Walking Dead. Yet, Michonne simply sailing away is not an epic enough farewell for her character. Instead, it's far more likely that Virgil's weapons will allow Michonne to return in the second half of The Walking Dead Season 10 in a blaze of glory.

When the news first broke that Gurrieri would be leaving the AMC series, it was reported she'd only be in a few episodes of Season 10. But showrunner Angela Kang confirmed to Deadline that Michonne would be a "significant part of Season 10" after the Season 9 finale aired. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Kang emphasized that the writers were taking the responsibility of Michonne's exit seriously. "We want to do right by this incredible actress and this story," Kang said. "We put her through her paces this year. She's a spectacular actress. She brought her A++ game, as she always does. I'm very excited to share what she's doing."

While Michonne has had some meaningful moments this season, Kang's words certainly make it seem there is more to come for Gurrieri's character. Further proof is that the Comic-Con Season 10 trailer ended with Michonne wielding Lucille. Viewers didn't see that moment in the first half of Season 10, so you better believe she'll be coming back with a vengeance when the second half airs in 2020.

The Walking Dead midseason finale set up Michonne's return to be pretty deadly. Kevin Carroll's Virgil tells her that he lives on the real-life naval base on Bloodsworth Island. To pay back Oceanside for stealing a sail, Michonne tells Judith that Virgil promises to give her "weapons big enough to kill a herd, take out Alpha once and for all." She says she alone must take this risk and Judith gives her mom her blessing.

The journey to the island in Tangier Sound is only two days away and within walkie range, so traveling there won't be the main issue. Instead, what could keep Michonne away from the series for a spell is transporting these naval weapons back to the mainland. Yet, considering the cave of walkers Daryl found at the end of the episode, Michonne taking on such an endeavor may prove to be essential in saving the communities. And what better way for Gurrieri to exit The Walking Dead than by Michonne saving the day and defeating Alpha with a little help from Virgil's weapons and Negan's bat?