With one of the biggest award ceremonies of the year approaching, the question on everyone's mind is a simple one: will Roseanne Barr be at the 2018 Emmys? The Roseanne reboot has been cancelled and the actor's reputation is in tatters, but the show does have two nominations, so Barr could still show up to the Sep. 17 ceremony. Without an official statement, anything is possible, but at the moment, all signs point to no, so viewers at home can rest easy.

Like most award shows, the folks behind the Emmy Awards don't release the names of those who are expected to be in attendance in advance. They'll reveal the hosts, of course — this year, that's Saturday Night Live head writers and "Weekend Update" co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che — and some presenters, but often, audiences get their first glimpse of attendees out on the red carpet on the day of. And even though Roseanne is off the air, it's still very likely that the majority of its cast and crew will be in attendance. Actor Laurie Metcalf and editor Brian Schnuckel are the surest bets, with nominations in the categories of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, respectively.

Nods for work both in front of and behind the camera are certainly something to celebrate, but Barr is unlikely to join her coworkers at the ceremony. After all, she's the reason that the Emmy-nominated reboot was pulled from the air in the first place.

Barr was already on thin ice earlier this year when she directed a racist tweet at Valerie Jarrett on May 29. Using the initials of the former senior adviser to President Obama, the disgraced comedian wrote, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." Immediately, social media exploded in disgust, causing Barr to delete the tweet and offer a series of conflicting apologies. They included the text below, which the 65-year-old released through BuzzFeed writer Kate Aurthur:

"I deeply regret my comments from late last night on Twitter. Above all, I want to apologize to Valerie Jarrett, as well as to ABC and the cast and crew of the Roseanne show. I am sorry for making a thoughtless joke that does not reflect my values — I love all people and I am sorry. Today my words caused hundreds of hardworking people to lose their jobs. I also sincerely apologize to the audience that has embraced my work for decades. I apologize from the bottom of my heart and hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive me."

But it was too little too late: ABC had announced the cancelation of her show the day of the initial tweet, and they refused to reinstate it. And even though fans mourned the loss of the nostalgic reboot, many felt that the consequence was a long time coming. Barr had made similarly racist comments in the past, and has done little in the months since Roseanne's cancellation to make anyone believe that she's ready to change her behavior. She's continued to defend her tweet and even lashed out at her former castmates, all of whom are likely to be front and center at the Emmys on Sunday. After all, Barr's co-workers now have a new show to promote: The Conners, the Barr-less spinoff set to premiere this fall on ABC.

So at the end of the day, it's pretty unlikely that fans will see Barr walk down the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, which means that audiences can hopefully get through the awards show with minimal Roseanne drama. For anyone to make a return to the public eye so close on the heels of such erratic, reprehensible behavior would be pretty disrespectful to those who worked so hard on this project, so here's hoping that Barr sits this one out.