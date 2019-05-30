It's been 11 seasons and the Drag Race fandom is only getting fiercer — why stop now? Drag Race Season 12 hasn't been officially picked up by VH1 just yet, but RuPaul and his crew have a lot of other related projects underway. So don't stress: they likely have the Season 12 announcement scheduled for a later date.

Season 11 still has to crown a winner during the May 30 finale, and the inaugural season of Drag Race UK is set to premiere later this year, according to Entertainment Weekly. Ru's self-made empire has become a worldwide platform and a beloved entertainment staple for many, so there's no reason for it to go anywhere anytime soon.

If all goes as expected, fans can expect to be introduced to a cast of 15 new drag queens sometime next year. Although Season 12 hasn't been confirmed publicly, the behind-the-scenes casting has come and gone. On January 22, World of Wonder, Drag Race's production company, shared a video casting call on YouTube to recruit a fresh group of queens.

"It is that time of the year again," Ru says in the video. "Time for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 casting. If you are a showgirl, if you are a drag queen, if you are a girl with the cha-cha heels and a pussycat wig honey, you better get up on this show!"

WOWPresents on YouTube

The video advises viewers to visit rdrcasting.com for more information. When that link is followed now, a "casting is currently closed" notification appears. The show was officially renewed for Season 11 on June 13, 2018, shortly following the Season 10 finale, per Deadline. The official announcement for Season 12 is likely to adopt the same timing. Not to mention, the Season 11 premiere date and time were only released 20 days prior to its premiere, per the show's official Twitter account. So there's still plenty of time for the big news to be Ru-vealed.

As for other Drag Race projects in the works, the first UK season doesn't have an official start date yet, but Ru has said how excited he is to take his show to "the Queen's queens," per Cosmopolitan UK. Although she just had a baby and is busy with royal family duties, Ru said he would love to invite Meghan Markle to join them for at least one episode.

"Before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a 'Royal-Mother-To-Be' runway challenge," he said. How gag-worthy would that be?

And that's not all. All Stars Season 5 has to be just around the corner — there are too many queens that deserve a return to the runway. An official announcement for the season hasn't been made yet either, but rumor has it that Mama Ru has already selected the lucky contenders. Those suspected to appear include Season 10's Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair, and Asia O'Hara, as well as Season 6's Darienne Lake and Season 1's Ongina.

Unfortunately, there are still a lot of loose ends that need tying up, but that just means Drag Race fans have a lot to look forward to. And for now, they can get their post-Season 11 fill from Ru's brand new talk show on Fox — RuPaul premieres in select cities on June 10.