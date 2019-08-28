Given that they've both spent years on the small screen, fans are naturally wondering if Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding will be on TV. According to the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, however, most people likely already have an inkling about his answer to that question. "I think they know I would never do that," Adams shared in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Although he and the Modern Family star have decided that a televised wedding is off the table, that's about as far as the couple has gotten with wedding planning. For now, they're just enjoying being engaged.

"I've said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like when we were dating, everyone was like, 'When are you moving in?' And when we moved in, everyone was like, 'When are you going to get engaged?'" Adams, who revealed on July 16 he'd proposed to Hyland, added to ET. "It's like, hold on, don't forget that the destination isn't what it's about, the journey is what's fun. We're, like, a month into being engaged and I've never been engaged before and I assume I'm never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time."

When it comes time to hammer out the details, the Bachelorette Season 12 contestant is already predicting that his new fiancée will have lots of ideas. "Sarah is going to be, like, Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer's glue is going to be involved," he joked.

Before Adams popped the question to Hyland in Fiji, the tropical island weather may not have been the only thing that made him sweat. During an episode of his and co-host Brandi Cyrus' Your Favorite Things podcast, he admitted that transporting the Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring "across the ocean" really stressed him out. He even joked that he's now thrilled to not be "in charge of that very nice ring" ("There's too much pressure!" Adams quipped).

As he elaborated in the ET interview, there was one particular moment while transporting the sparkler to Fiji that could have blown the whole surprise — and he thought he was going to have to propose in the airport. Reminding fans that he filmed the proposal using his own drone, Adams also shared that he had hidden the ring in his drone case during the trip.

"When you go to a different country, and they see a drone, they have to inspect it," he explained to ET. "I was going through customs or whatever, and they were like looking through it, and I was like, 'Oh my God, they're going to open it up and Sarah will be next to me and is going to see the Lorraine Schwartz logo'd thing and then it's going to be over.' ... So I think I like leveled with the guy. I said, 'Hey man, can we do this in a different room.'"

With that crisis averted, Adams has since been able to have fun with how everything went down. He joked: "The wonderful thing about getting engaged is, generally the woman usually blacks out and doesn't remember anything that happened, which is what happened to Sarah. So I have now just started to implant things that didn't happen. Like, 'Do you remember when the doves flew out from behind us? Do you remember when Jack Johnson came out and played "Bubble Toes"?'"

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While those things may not have actually happened, the proposal was surely a magical moment for both of them. Their upcoming wedding will likely also be a special memory — even if it's not on TV.