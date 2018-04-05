Will Snooki Return For 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 2? Her Future With The Show Is Up In The Air
Just a few days after they partied with Spencer Pratt in Los Angeles, the stars of the Jersey Shore reboot got together for the NYC Family Vacation premiere. And at the event, an important question arose: Will Snooki return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2? When Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke to E! News at Wednesday, April 4's celebration, she said she'd be down to come back for Season 2. However, she'd only agree to do the show if the format changed in a big way.
Back in January, Snooki, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Gaudagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio all went to Miami to film the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion series. About a month after they started shooting the reboot, and over a month before the Family Vacation Season 1 premiere was slated to air, MTV went and gave it a second season. While Season 2 is guaranteed, Snooki's involvement is not. She told E! News,
And if she decides to part ways with the series before the next season of Family Vacation? Take it away, Snooks.
Once upon a time, Snooki wouldn’t think twice about putting her life on hold for several weeks so she could film Jersey Shore episodes, but uh, things aren’t exactly as they were back in 2010. For starters, the Jersey Shore star and her husband, Jionni LaValle, have a 3-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son. And there may be even more changes on the horizon: At the NYC premiere, Snooki revealed to Us Weekly that she and Jionni want to try for another kid this summer.
When the magazine asked her about how much has changed since the series' original run, Snooki said,
And as People reported, Snooki talked about her "mom guilt" at last week’s Los Angeles premiere, too. According to the magazine, she said,
Snooki wants to spend time with her immediate family and her Jersey Shore family while she films next season, and you know what? That's totally understandable. Furthermore, it's totally doable.
The cast could make the trek out to a rental house over in Seaside Heights every weekend, à la Summer House. They could take turns hosting each other at their homes every weekend. Or they could always just camp in Snooki's backyard. That'd be fantastic TV. Whatever it takes to ensure Snooki does not go pouf from the Family Vacation Season 2 roster.