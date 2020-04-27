Strictly Come Dancing marks the start of autumn. Since the show started in 2004 I’ve enjoyed nothing more than finding a soft spot on the sofa every Saturday night and getting totally engrossed in the glitz, glamour, and drama. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant many shows have had to reschedule or adapt their programming leading viewers to wonder will Strictly Come Dancing return in 2020? The show has been described as the jewel in the BBC’s crown and between the live audience, celebrity couples, and judges, it has so many components. But will it have to change to compensate for the lockdown rules or will it be on at all?

I reached out to a representative for Strictly Come Dancing at the BBC to ask if it’ll have to be changed in any way and if it'll be returning in 2020. They said, "we will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation, and Public Health England.”

One of the most fundamental people in the Strictly family has spoken about what might happen come autumn 2020. In an interview with OK Magazine judge Craig Revel Horwood said, “I know the BBC will move heaven and earth to make it happen. Even if the lockdown is, God forbid, still in place by then, there are ways you can do it without an audience and on limited staffing.” He seemed incredibly confident that whatever happens the production team behind Strictly will do their best to put it on screens. He even added, “I really want Simon Cowell to be a contestant. I think the nation would warm to him, and he’s not doing The X Factor this year so it’s perfect timing.”

In March 2020 the BBC announced which of the Strictly professionals would be coming back to the show in 2020. AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton are two notable names that won’t be returning. However, you’ll hopefully be able to watch Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse in action.

There’s been no official confirmation from Strictly Come Dancing or the BBC as to whether changes will be made to the show's format. However, a source told the Mail on Sunday, “this is a logistical nightmare. There have been many, many contingency meetings about what is going to happen. The hope is that the scheduling will remain the same but people have been warned that postponing until early next year is a distinct possibility. The main priority for the BBC is that everyone is kept safe. It is a massive show but what’s more important right now is protecting lives.”

Similar concerns have been echoed in the Sun as a source said, “coronavirus has made planning a TV show difficult but producers are keen for Strictly to remain the jewel in the BBC’s crown. They’ve made some offers already and will be continuing to do so over the next few months to lock down a stellar line-up.”

If this time has taught us anything it’s that everything is so unpredictable at the moment and it’s difficult to know what will happen in a week's time, never mind what will happen in September. For now it seems that the current plant is for Strictly to return in autumn 2020.