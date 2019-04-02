The Great British Bake Off's sewing equivalent, in which soggy bottoms become frilly bottoms, is about to end for another year, and its fifth series has proven that the show's more popular than ever. It boasts a hilarious presenter, kind hearted contestants, lowkey drama, and quite possibly the most handsome judge on TV. Here's looking at you, Esme Young. With another winner about to be crowned Britain's best amateur sewer, I'm left wondering, will The Great British Sewing Bee return for series 6? Because it'd be an absolute tragedy if the show was cancelled at this stage in the game.

If you've yet to give the a show a go, you've really been missing out. Series 5 revamped Sewing Bee after its three-year hiatus with comedian comedian Joe Lycett, who was a very welcome addition to the show. Taking on presenting duties, Lycett added some necessary glitz and giggles to the show, and I hope he'll get to return again and again.

The good news is that you can be assured of his return, since applications for series six of Sewing Bee are well underway, and you've still got time to apply as entries close on May 27. So, yep, it certainly looks as though your new favourite midweek show will be back for its sixth series.

BBC/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

In the meantime, there's still the finale of series five to go, which you can catch on BBC Two at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2. In their last ever challenge, the final three sewers will be taking on "a trio of evening wear challenges," as per the programmer's description. You're going to be well and truly clinging to your sofa, as the sewers are told to follow their most complex pattern yet — a double-breasted waistcoat. And that's only the beginning.

Will all of the sewer's hard work even be worth it? I mean, if you call being named "Britain's best amateur sewer," worth it, then absolutely. However, if you apply to the show in hopes of a large cash prize, you're going to be sorely disappointed. As Bustle reported back in February, the only prize for winning Sewing Bee is the glory — and a really naff trophy.

BBC/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

"At least on Bake Off, they win a nice trophy. We made our trophy round the back of the set with coloured spray paint!" Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant joked to the Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2014. Despite the underwhelming trophy, Lycett tweeted on March 26: "The final of #SewingBee is one of the most extraordinary things I’ve ever been involved in. You don’t want to miss it. Next Tuesday, 9pm, @BBCTwo."

Among tweets thanking Lycett for his excellent presenting duties on the show, plenty of viewers have expressed how Sewing Bee has been their antidote to the chaos that is Brexit. "Sewing Bee the only thing calming me down from my Brexit anger so Heaven help me as it’s the final week," said one Twitter user, who seems to be echoing the sentiment of many. The Great British public don't know what's going on with Brexit, but they do know that Sewing Bee can help them to stop thinking about it — if only for an hour.