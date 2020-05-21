After the rip roaring success that was the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special in 2019, fans were left sated but definitely had room for more. Ever since it aired, the question on everybody's lips has been, will there be another trip down Billericay and Barry any time soon? Well, things are looking promising, as star of the show Larry Lamb has hinted that there might be new episode and maybe even Gavin & Stacey movie on the way.

Assuming you're a fan and shook by this news, it's important to remember that it's only a maybe. It was in an interview with OK! that Lamb spoke about his time on the show and any potential of returning to the role. "I think it would be pretty cruel to leave us on that cliffhanger," says Lamb, referencing the moment when (spoiler alert!) Nessa got down on one knee. "After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more," he adds. "I'm sure the BBC can persuade Ruth [Jones] and James [Corden] to write more, so it's a question of when, not if."

Written by Jones and Corden, who are busy with their personal lives and careers, it's hard to imagine when they'd get the chance to sit down and churn out another script, let alone actually shoot on location. However, Jones did thankfully find time for a quick Nessa outing recently when she uploaded a PSA about social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.

BBC

"The problem is, logistically, it's a bloody nightmare as so many people involved have very active careers," he says. "But I imagine there will be another special. It won't be any time soon though, that's for sure as it has to be written first." Lamb added in his interview with OK! that, all things considered, making a movie might be a more sensible choice. "I’ve always thought a logical thing to do would be a Gavin & Stacey movie," he said. "But that’s just my idea. James and Ruth are big enough to carry a movie now. But as an actor, you're often the last to know."

A Gavin & Stacey movie?! That sounds even better than an ice cream down Barry Island beach on a sunny day.