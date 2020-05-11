Because it's billed as a miniseries, it seems unlikely that Netflix's Trial by Media will return for Season 2. But should things change, there are any number of cases the show could explore. The first season contains six episodes each chronicling a highly publicized criminal trial, including new interviews with key people and catch-ups on where everyone is now. Documentaries of this nature can take a long time to compile: for example, it took nearly two years for Netflix's The Confession Tapes to release a second season. So should Trial by Media return, it would probably be at least a year, if not longer. If and until that ever happens, here are some similar true crime series to keep you occupied.

The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

This is a dramatized version of the O.J. Simpson trial instead of a documentary, but it does a great job diving into the explosive media frenzy surrounding everything from the initial arrest to the verdict.

Watch it on: Netflix

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All

Teen brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez became the subject of national attention in the late '80s and early '90s, when they were tried for fatally shooting their parents. When a deadlocked jury resulted in a second trial, TV cameras were banned from the courtroom because the Simpson trial had recently ended and the judge didn't want another media circus. The brothers were eventually convicted without much public fanfare.

Watch it on: Hulu

The Most Dangerous Animal of All

The Zodiac killer infamously taunted police by sending confusing ciphers and codes about his murders to various newspapers. The case has never been solved, but author Gary L. Stewart is convinced that his biological father was behind the crimes. This documentary explores his near-obsessive fascination with finding the truth.

Watch it on: Hulu

Amanda Knox

Featuring a lengthy interview with Amanda Knox herself, this Netflix documentary examines the intense media scrutiny surrounding Knox's case. She was an American student studying abroad in Italy in 2007 when her roommate was murdered, ultimately resulting in her conviction for the crime despite maintaining her innocence. Knox served four years in prison before being acquitted in 2015.

Watch it on: Netflix

Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery

Peterson is in prison for the 2002 murder of his wife Laci, and wracked up quite the negative public opinion after his trial was broadcast on TV. This Investigation Discovery episode dives into all of that and more.

Where to watch: Hulu

McMillions

This HBO series explores the criminal ring that defrauded McDonalds' Monopoly promotional games in the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s. The press played a huge role in the case, first when the FBI accidentally faxed the information about their entire undercover operation to a local newspaper (the paper agreed to not print the information, which would have jeopardized the arrest plan) and again during the trials for those connected to the case, which happened amid the September 11, 2001 attacks and were buried in the news in comparison.

Where to watch: HBO

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery

Few cases have inspired more media attention than Casey Anthony's. She was found not guilty for her daughter's death, but not in the court of public opinion.

Where to watch: Hulu

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Ted Bundy was convicted for killing many women, but for some reason he also had hoards of adoring fans. Women fawned over him during his trials, and the more his story was publicized, the more people turned out in court. This movie starring Zac Efron showcases the "charming" side of Bundy that captivated so many women.

Where to watch: Netflix

Who knows, maybe Trial by Media Season 2 will explore one of these cases.