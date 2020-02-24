To say that Victoria F.'s time on The Bachelor has been controversial would be an understatement — which is what makes her a prime contender for Bachelor in Paradise. Yes, Victoria F. is technically still on Peter's season, but their relationship has had more dark spots than bright, and it's seeming less and less likely that she'll wind up with his final rose. That could mean she'll still be single and prepped to look for love on reality TV once again when BiP rolls around this summer.

Though The Bachelor and Bachelorette are all about sifting through who's there "for the right reasons," BiP has a history of welcoming the show's so-called "villains" with open arms (see: Corinne Olympios, Krystal Nielson, and — worst of all — Chad Johnson). Oftentimes, this gives them a chance to be seen in a different light and get into the good graces of Bachelor Nation, which might be something Victoria F. is interested in. She's not a "villain" in the traditional sense; her fellow contestants seem to like her. But Twitter does not. So a shot at a redemption arc — and a couple weeks on a beach in Mexico — could be appealing to the 26-year-old medical sales rep. It would give her a chance to address her side of the drama with Peter, his ex, and all the rumors that have been swirling about her in full, and start over with a new man and a clean slate. Paradise can actually be the perfect place to go to reinvent your image — just ask Nick Viall.

Then again, Victoria might just be over the drama and eager to move on with her life. She's been open on Instagram about the toll being in the spotlight has taken on her, so she may not be willing to put herself through that again. In the end, it will likely come down to whether or not she's up for BiP, because based on their track record, ABC would be more than happy to have her.