You're probably acutely aware that women are vastly outnumbered when it comes to who holds elected office in the United States, and representation for women of color is even more abysmal. There's some good news, though — women of color who won a 2018 midterm race will have a huge impact on those statistics.

This year saw a 75 percent increase in women of color who became nominees for Congress since 2012, according to a study from the Reflective Democracy Campaign. That rise was bolstered by over 400 black women who ran for office at every level, as well as a record number of Native American women candidates. Emily's List, a political action committee aimed at electing Democratic, pro-choice women, dubbed 2018 "the year of the Latina" in the hopes that this year's candidates would change the fact that there are currently just as many men named Steve serving in Congress as there are Latinas.

Just 38 of the 107 women in Congress right now are women of color, according to the Center for American Women and Politics, comprising 7 percent of Congress as a whole. With women expected to make major gains in the midterm election, women of color represented the chance to spark a rise in both gender and racial diversity in Congress.

Here are some of the women who won on Tuesday.

Ayanna Pressley

Scott Eisen/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Just one minute after polls closed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, the Associated Press called the state's 7th congressional district race in favor of Ayanna Pressley.

Pressley achieved a historic primary win in September when she unseated longtime incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano, a 10-term congressman. Pressley is the first black U.S. representative in the state's history. Back in 2009, she was also the first woman of color to be elected to the Boston City Council.

Lisa Blunt Rochester

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Incumbent Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester won her bid for reelection to Congress, where she represents Delaware's at-large congressional district, according to the AP.

Sheila Jackson Lee

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Another incumbent, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee won her bid for reelection in Texas's 18th congressional district, where she has served since 1995.

Nydia Velazquez

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Rep. Nydia Velazquez also won her bid for reelection to the wins re-election to U.S. House, according to the AP, where she represents New York's 7th congressional district.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images

New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rocked the political mainstream earlier this year, when she ousted longtime Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley, who was widely expected to be Speaker of the House if the Democrats win the majority in the House.

Upon her Tuesday win, as called by the AP, Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman to ever be elected to Congress.

Yvette Clarke

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another New York incumbent has secured her seat for an additional term, according to the AP. Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke won her reelection by a veritable landslide.

Ilhan Omar

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Ilhan Omar won her seat in Minnesota, where she will represent the 5th congressional district. She became one of two politicians who will soon serve as the first Muslim women in Congress.

Rashida Tlaib

Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock

Along with Omar, Rashida Tlaib is one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress — along with being the first Palestinian woman in Congress. She will represent Michigan's 13th congressional district.

Lauren Underwood

John Konstantaras/AP/Shutterstock

Democrat Lauren Underwood will represent Illinois' 14th congressional district, a seat that's historically gone to Republicans. She's a registered nurse who ran because her opponent, Rep. Randy Hultgren, voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Mother Jones reported.

Gwen Moore

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore won her bid for reelection over in Wisconsin's 4 congressional district, per the AP. She has represented that district since 2006.

Veronica Escobar

Veronica Escobar, who won the seat vacated by Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke in Texas's 16th district, according to the AP, was one of two Latinas to win elections Tuesday night. Until Tuesday, Texas had never elected to send a Latina woman to Congress.

Sylvia Garcia

Sylvia Garcia is the other Latina woman that Texas will be sending to Congress, according to the AP. She will represent Texas's 29th district.

Brenda Lawrence

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Former Mayor of Southfield, Michigan, Brenda Lawrence won her bid to represent Michigan's 14th congressional district, according to figures published by the AP.

Debra Haaland

Debra Haaland won her election to the U.S. House, where she will represent New Mexico's 1st congressional district, per the AP. She, along with Sharice Davids, will be one of the first Native American women elected to Congress.

Sharice Davids

Whitney Curtis/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Sharice Davids will not only be the first of two simultaneously elected Native American women elected to Congress, she will also be the first LGBTQ representative that Kansas sends to the House.

Mazie Hirono

Zach Gibson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono, who became the first Asian-American woman elected in 2006, stood her ground in November's midterm, securing herself another term in Washington, per the AP.

Jahana Hayes

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Former National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes bested her opponent on Tuesday, becoming the first black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress, according to AP election data.

The midterms did not produce the so-called "blue wave" that Democrats had hoped for, but it was a historic election, nonetheless. A record number of WOC ran for office, and many of them succeeded. And that is always something worth celebrating.

Lauren Holter contributed to this report.