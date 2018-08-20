This is a rhetorical question, because the answer is yes for every single person who grew up with this show. But! Have you ever wondered how to get on Double Dare? Maybe you gave up hope when the Nickelodeon show went off the air the first time, in 1993, or when it slipped through your fingers again during its short-lived revival in 2000. But fans just got themselves a whole new set of opportunities to feature on this beloved program this fall, so dry your eyes and get your head in the game, because it's go time.

On Monday, Aug. 20, Nickelodeon announced its upcoming Double Dare Live tour, a live stage show inspired by the beloved televised series of the same name, and it's coming to a city near you. Just like the original, it will be hosted by Marc Summers, with new co-host Liza Koshy right beside him, but that's not even the best part. Instead of going through a lengthy audition process to make it on-air with your team, all you have to do in order to potentially get onstage and participate is show up.

The stage tour will be selecting teams right from the audience, according to a press release, so getting a step closer to living out a childhood dream is as easy as buying a ticket. (Just be sure to wear something that you don't mind getting messy, because the Double Dare nose isn't known for letting anyone dig around in its gigantic, nostrils without coming away up to their elbows in green slime.)

That's right, just because this is a live touring show doesn't mean they're leaving anything out. The show will be bopping through North America for a full month with their classic challenges in tow, beginning on Oct. 30 and extending through November. And at each stop, a few lucky audience members will be put through their paces in all the original categories. According to the blurb released on Monday:

Double Dare Live will feature two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

The exact details of which challenges will be in contention haven't yet been revealed, but it sounds like the nostalgic series is leaving nothing out, even in this touring format.

So now you're probably wondering how to get your butt in a seat for Double Dare Live. Well, tickets for all 15 shows go on sale for the general public this Friday, Aug. 24, at 10:00 a.m. You'll find all the information you need at doubledarelivetour.com once the day arrives, but in the meantime, slide on into the details of the dates and cities below to plot out which one works best for you, while your inner child squeals with delight.

NICKELODEON’S DOUBLE DARE LIVE TOUR CITIES AND DATES :

Oct. 30: Fayetteville, NC — Crown Theatre (opening night)

Nov. 1: Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre

Nov. 2: Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 3: Baltimore, MD — UMBC Events Center

Nov. 4: Norfolk, VA — Constant Center

Nov. 7: Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life

Nov. 8: Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre

Nov. 9: Nashville, TN — TPAC

Nov. 10: Rosemont, IL — Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 11: Cleveland, OH — State Theatre

Nov. 14: Hartford, CT — Bushnell

Nov. 15: Newark, NJ — NJPAC

Nov. 16: Rochester, NY — Auditorium Theatre

Nov. 17: Schenectady, NY — Proctors Theatre

Nov. 18: Pittsburgh, PA — Benedeum Center

Here's hoping all your Double Dare dreams come true.