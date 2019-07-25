Brunch is delightful. It just is. As such, it’s no surprise that humans are increasingly attempting to find ways to share their love of brunch with their furriest of friends. And hey, guess what? If you live in the Miami area, you can absolutely have brunch with your dog, thanks to the Brimstone Woodfire Grill’s Bark-n-Brunch events. Held every Sunday, these events feature treats for both humans and their pups — including cocktails. Yes, for both you and your dog. The dog versions are non-alcoholic, of course, but I mean… just imagine your pup enjoying a tasty treat that looks like a mimosa out of an actual champagne flute. Priceless, no?

Located in the city of Doral in Miami-Dade County, Fla., Brimstone opened in 2017 as part of the CityPlace shopping, dining, and entertainment complex. The restaurant, which is actually Brimstone’s second location (the first is in Pembroke Pines), features a menu full of surf and turf options with inspiration drawn from Cuban, Hawaiian, and Southern cuisine.

They held their very first Bark-n-Brunch in June of 2018. It was so successful that a second followed at the beginning of August — and after the success of that one, the restaurant began offering them every Sunday as of Sept. 2, 2018. Then, in October, the Pembroke Pines location of Brimstone, which originally opened way back in 2008, also began holding Bark-n-Brunch events — so now you can get your brunch-and-pup fix in both of the restaurant’s Miami-area spots. Heck, and yes.

According to one of the Pembroke Pines location’s Facebook pages for the event, Bark-N-Brunch features live music; a “Bark Park” kitted out with dog toys, a hydration station, and bubbles that smell like bacon; and complimentary, pup-friendly mocktails for your furry friends. Food-wise, Delish reports that breakfast options for dogs include a chicken-and-rice dish called “Awoof Con Pollo,” petit filet tips and sweet potatoes under the name “Filet Pupnon,” and a combination of egg whites, smoked salmon, and sweet potatoes referred to as “No Cats Allowed.” For humans, the regular Brimstone brunch menu is on offer, featuring breakfast favorites like shrimp and grits, pancakes topped with pineapple and rum compote, and steak and eggs; additionally, you can get yourself bottomless mimosas for $15.

Oh, and hey, guess what the best part is? It all benefits a good cause, too. Brimstone partners with a number of Florida-based pet rescue organizations for the events, including Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida and Paws 4 You. A portion of the proceeds from each Bark-n-Brunch gets donated to these organizations; additionally, adoptable dogs are usually present at the events themselves, meaning you can walk away from a Bark-n-Brunch not just with a full belly and a happy pet, but also with a new forever friend, too.

Not in the Miami area? Not to worry; pet-friendly brunches seem to be on the rise, with more and more bars and restaurants offering similar options. Boris and Horton in New York, for example, is a café and coffee shop that doesn’t just welcome dogs; it’s built for you to bring your pup in with you. Art and Soul in Washington, DC features a “Pooch Patio” menu full of treats for your furry friend. The Northstar California Resort in Truckee, Calif. Is holding a “Brunch for Dog People” event on Sundays until Aug. 18, with proceeds benefiting the Truckee Humane Society. And, as Delish points out, another Florida spot — Boozehounds in Orlando — is actually a “dog park-bar mashup” featuring lots of green spaces for your pup to run around, beer, wine, and cocktails for humans, and even a “dog beer” made from chicken broth.

For more information about Brimstone’s Bark-n-Brunch events, you can contact the Doral location here and the Pembroke Pines location here. And if you’re not in Miami, just try Googling “brunch for dogs” and you’re sure to pull up lots of other restaurants with similar offerings near you. Bon appetit!