One more celebrity has received a COVID-19 diagnosis. On Saturday, Debi Mazar shared she has tested positive for novel coronavirus, and confirmed the diagnosis to fans on Instagram. The Younger star posted a selfie from the couch and assured followers that she was on the mend after contracting the virus.

"I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK!" she wrote on Instagram. Mazar, who plays Maggie on TV Land's Younger, explained it's likely her husband and two teen daughters caught the virus first. One month ago, Mazar's family members fell ill and had "Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough." Given the odd symptoms, the actor noted, "it felt unusual/different..."

Two weeks later, Mazar caught a similar illness. "I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever," she wrote. "I figured maybe I got the flu or...Corona?" Despite having all the symptoms of COVID-19, doctors seemed reticent to test for the virus because the actor had not left the country or interacted with someone with a confirmed case. She questioned why the testing criteria was so strict, "for a NY’er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc."

The actor eventually got a test at an Urgent Care clinic and was sent home to quarantine herself until results came in three days later. She reported the illness to be very "morphy” noting that "one day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal." She seemed optimistic for her recovery nonetheless, writing, "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!"

The Younger star, who reported having family in Italy, questioned the response to the virus in the United States. "My biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC & forbidding movement outside the home without permission," she wrote. "Prospect Park yesterday, i hear was jumpin’!" Mazar also called out the lack of testing and long wait time for results in the United States, noting she was told to wait "3-7 days" for results whereas, "in S.Korea it takes two hours."

Mazar is only the most recent celebrity to have a confirmed case of COVID-19. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities who tested positive for new coronavirus. Since the couple's announcement, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju, Andy Cohen, and more stars have been diagnosed, too. Much like many of her celebrity peers, Mazar used her Instagram post to encourage social distancing and wish her fans health. She wrote, "Anyhow stay home people! Protect yourselves & your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck & God Bless us all!"

