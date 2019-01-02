We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 2, 2019.

Although the Moon moves into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius early this morning, we might find ourselves taking the day a bit seriously as the Sun joins up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn. Under this Sun-Saturn combo, we should find ourselves motivated to take on some of our biggest goals and ready to put in the effort and dedication to meet them. However, this cosmic combination can also have us feeling self-critical and overly fearful of failure or making mistakes. We'll have to look to the Moon in Sagittarius, to help us with keeping a sense of humor and an optimistic outlook. With the Moon teaming up with adventurous Mars in Aries, finding that optimism shouldn't be hard to do.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You're a ram with a mission, and when it comes to your career and ambitions, you have the chance to make something big happen. Just know it's going to require some extra elbow grease and some follow-through, so don't lose steam just yet. Keep the dream alive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be extra focused on making something you've been envisioning come to life. Know that success is possible if you let go of self-limiting beliefs and allow others to help you. No need to carry the world on your shoulders. You're closer to the finish line than you think.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to your financial goals, a practical and realistic approach is best. At the same time, try not to be too hard on yourself if a goal will take a while to achieve. Success is possible. In matters of the heart, know that vulnerability is a strength. Let go of an unhealthy tie.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With all that you have on your plate today, don't be shy about asking for some backup or support. On a similar note, don't be shy about maintaining your boundaries when it comes to helping others. You don't have to rescue everyone. In love, a relationship could solidify.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your health and well-being are the focus today as you may feel called to get a jump start on your health or fitness goals for the new year. Try not to make your goals too lofty or you'll feel discouraged before you even start. Incorporate some fun into your routine.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to love and romance, you have the possibility of meeting someone new that could become a serious contender for your heart. Just take care that you take things slow and don't go in expecting the worst. Creatively, you are a force to be reckoned with. Own it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A family-related matter could weigh on you today, but it could provide you with the push you need to draw some boundaries or to break away from unhealthy family dynamics or programming you might have received from your parents. On another note, it may be time to move house.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're locked in and focused today and if you've got a major project on your table, you should be able to find the resolve and the motivation to get it done. Though try not to focus solely on the problem at hand. Make sure you're focused on solutions too. Step into your power.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's all about you and your needs today. As such, make sure you're taking some time to nourish your soul and your body. Look to ways that you can affirm yourself and your worth today. When it comes to your cash, your earning power can increase. Pay attention to your dollars.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got the power to move past some serious obstacles today, but you've got to believe that you can do it. Self-criticism can be good but only up to a point. Be realistic, be ambitious, but be gentle with yourself too. Make sure you're getting some emotional nourishment today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've got two choices today. You can either try to avoid your deeper emotions and prolong your healing process, or you can give yourself some time to feel and a real shot at healing from the past. Talking to friends could be a great way for you to vent and clear your head.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

An influential friend or associate could come through for you today, possibly leading to a one-of-a-kind opportunity. On the flip side, it may be time to look at your network or circle of friends and look to ways you can level-up with both. It's time to step up and boss up.