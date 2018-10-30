We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 30, 2018.

The Moon remains in cozy and cuddly Cancer today, putting us in the mood for all things cozy and cuddly too. After a slightly bumpy start to the morning, which could have us feeling a bit crabby more than cuddly, the Moon goes on to team up with Jupiter in Scorpio and healing Chiron in Pisces by the late evening. Under this cosmic combination, we're encouraged to seek out emotional nourishment and healing vibes. This could come in the form of time spent with loved ones or close friends, helping our communities or others in need, or doing another activity that feeds the soul (like preparing a home-cooked meal). With the Cancer Moon teaming up with communicative Mercury in Scorpio, we're also encouraged to talk about what we feel.

By late tonight the Moon enters warm and passionate Leo, which should put us in a creative and entertaining mood. However, with the Leo Moon squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus and Venus retrograde in Scorpio, we're cautioned against being a little too self-centered, as everything isn't all about us.

Aries (March 21 - April 1

You may need to have a conversation with your partner, a family member, or someone you live with today. While it may not be the most comfortable convo, talking about what you feel can help you with addressing your fears. Meanwhile, spend your money carefully.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you need to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone, chances are you'll be heard today, so speak up and say what you need to say. You could also connect with someone today that could assist you with getting a plan off the ground. Accept the help or feedback.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could manifest a job or a financial opportunity today. However, before you accept the offer, you might need to ask yourself if the money is worth it and if this is something that will have you spreading yourself unnecessarily thin. It's OK to pass up an opportunity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find yourself feeling pretty confident and self-expressive today, which is sure to bring more than a few admirers to your doorstep. However, make sure you're not looking to others today to validate your worth or your lovableness. Love yourself first.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself still feeling a bit low energy today and in some need of solitude. Though if you find yourself in your feels, don't hesitate to reach out to someone you love (perhaps a woman in your life) to talk about what you're going through. Vulnerability is a strength.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You get by with help from your friends or your network today, so if you need to spread the word about something you want others to know or if you're trying to secure a particular opportunity, let folks know what you need. If you need a time out, that's cool too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're making leaps and bounds where your career is concerned, though you're reminded not to compare yourself to others or place all of your worth on the external rewards you get today. On another note, a sudden expense could throw a monkey wrench in your plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Today you're reminded that you can accomplish just about anything you put your mind to, though doing so may require you to take a risk and step out of your comfort zone. Meanwhile, when it comes to your goals and sense of fulfillment, remember what you want is what matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to decision making today, don't discount the power of your intuition. On a similar note, be mindful of focusing too much on the negative today as it could easily become your reality. In terms of a heart-related matter, you could find out the truth about someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could find yourself rubbing shoulders with some influential people today that could put you in the right place at the right time. A new opportunity could be yours as a result of who you know. On a different note, it may be time to end a one-sided friendship.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're the one to watch now, Aquarius, as the accolades and opportunities come pouring in. With all eyes on you, this is the perfect time for presenting your work or your ideas to the people that matter. Just make sure a professional relationship is worth your time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could find yourself being called to travel or stumbling upon an opportunity today that could take you further than you've been before, both literally and figuratively. The key to taking advantage of this opportunity will be how much you believe in yourself.