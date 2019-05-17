Your ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale Horoscope, So Every Zodiac Sign Will Know How To Handle The Drama

The stars have aligned (or have totally misaligned, depending on what you thought of that penultimate episode) and HBO's Game Of Thrones'series finale is officially airing on Sunday, May 19, and bringing the beloved series to a tense and plot-twisty close once and for all. Astrologically speaking, the day of the Game Of Thrones finale is a relatively quiet one, with no major planet shifts or retrogrades going down that will have much impact on our day — and, TBH, that's probably a really good thing, because I'm guessing this final episode is going to dump allllll the drama on us. Us mortals can only take so much at once, you know?

That said, there is certainly some planetary action at play that we should consider. The sun will be riding through its final days of Taurus season, making us super grounded, slow-moving, diligent, and rooted in our earthly pleasures. This gives you a perfect excuse to cuddle up in your coziest loungewear as you prep for the finale — and don't forget to indulge in rich food and some fine wine as you do, in true Taurus fashion.

At the time of the finale, we'll all be just barely coming off the intensity of the full moon in Scorpio that crests on May 18, and there's a lot of significance to that, considering Game Of Thrones premiered and will end on a full moon. "It's the best time of year to push the 'I'm finally going to let that go' button and make it stick," shared astrologer Pam Ciampi of the May 2019 full moon in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide. That's a really good lesson, because honestly, we're going to have to give some things up with this moon — like our favorite show, all the characters we loved, and of course, Daenerys' dignity and entire character arc. Although the moon will be at its peak fullness on Saturday, not Sunday, the energetic effects of a full moon are powerful for at least a day or so before and after the full moon, so we'll be feelin' it.

By the time the finale actually airs, though, the moon will have already moved into Sagittarius — which is a fun, liberating placement for our emotional selves as compared to the intensity of the full moon in Scorpio.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about the lunar astrology of the day, as well. "The jovial Sagittarius Moon is only aspecting illusive Neptune, adding intrigue, mystery, excitement, and enchantment to the overall vibe of the day," she shares, "which will certainly allow GoT viewers to be sitting at the edge of their seats during the finale." Neptune is a super dreamy planet, so its relationship to the moon on the night of the finale adds an other-worldly, mystical feel to the whole experience.

If you want to know what's in store for you personally so you can astrologically prepare for the GoT finale, I've got you. Here's your Game Of Thrones finale horoscope so you can see what the stars have in store.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

"You’re in the mood to think about the GoT ending on a deeper and soulful level — even allowing your mystical beliefs to come into play," explains Stardust. The ending will leave you in a dreamy haze, and you'll have lots to think about as you fall asleep on Sunday evening.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're seeing the world through a more spiritual lens right now. Embrace it. "You will be geared toward understanding the finale in a more occultish way, even calling upon your friends to discuss it," shares Stardust. Definitely allow the mystical vibes of the prior night's full moon ritual carry over into your finale viewing party.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have not been messing around when it comes to airing your predictions about how the series will end, and maybe you can turn it into an opportunity. "Your focus is on winning the office pool about the ending of GoT," explains Stardust. "You may even win big!" Let's see if your sharp Gemini wit will (literally) pay off.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Kick back, relax, and enjoy the literal show. "Your energies are geared on relaxing all day, which makes tonight the perfect time to veg out with friends and watch GoT," advises Stardust. A Cancer's perfect evening usually involves their home, their inner circle, and a cozy low-pressure vibe, so make it happen.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Any excuse to party is a valid one, and the GoT finale is no exception. "You’re gonna get lit tonight!" warns Stardust. "Be sure not to overindulge, as the following day is a workday." You're feeding off the hyped energy of this final wrap-up, so while a game or two never hurt anyone, reel in your desire to go too wild.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you're not feeling social, don't sweat it — it may take two to tango, but it only takes one to watch a TV show. "You’re in the mood to view GoT alone, as it will add solace to your stressful weekend," shares Stardust. Save the chit chat for debriefing through the following week, and allow yourself to watch Sunday's episode in peace.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your balance-seeking self has been in a downward spiral agonizing over the show's conclusion, so expect a dose of relief. "The ending will calm your anxieties and let you rest peacefully knowing how the show concluded, as it’s been stressing you out for weeks," explains Stardust. It may be dark, but it'll be over nonetheless.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Sorry to be the bearer, but it's been a long weekend, and you're slightly at risk of a burnout. "Watch out for heavy partying today!" warns Stardust. "You may fall asleep before the show even begins." Pace yourself through the day and make sure you don't take on so much that you end up having to hit the sack early.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you're a big fan of the show, this final episode might be a bit of a spiritual experience for you. Either way, your mind is seeking meaning. "Your longing to connect to something deeper and more spiritual is awakened today, giving you hope for the future," shares Stardust. Let the finale inspire you to let your mind wander through possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A night in with someone you respect, who can actually talk shop about the ending once it's over? That's a hard yes for you, Cap. "You’re in the mood to cuddle in bed while watching GoT — which means you won’t be happy not talking about the finale until the next day," advises Stardust. Stay up late in discussions about the mad plot twists and get it out of your system.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's hard for you to get too invested in a fantasy world like GoT, but that doesn't mean you don't enjoy it! You may just not be as pumped as everyone else. "Today, you will be more about you focusing on how your friends react to the show, as you will take an distant approach to the energy of the day," explains Stardust. Tag along for the ride if you so desire!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Get ready to go down a Reddit spiral both pre- and post-finale viewing, cause you're seeking answers to questions, Pisces. "You’re going to take your questions to the public and ask all the forums for spoilers to discuss," explains Stardust. A night in spent digging for internet treasures to shed light on your wildest theories is a night well spent.