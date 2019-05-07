Zendaya has been slaying the Met Gala for years now, and that isn't changing. In fact, this may be one of her best years yet because Zendaya's 2019 Met Gala look channeled Cinderella. No, really — she went dressed as Cinderella, and in doing so, she may have just crushed the theme better than many others at the event.

The theme for the 2019 Met Gala is Camp: Notes on Fashion and is based on Susan Sontag's essay of the same name. For many, the idea of camp has been difficult to understand, and that's fair. The idea is difficult to pin down, but that's also kind of the point. Camp is going beyond the everyday and into the extravagant and the extreme. Camp doesn't take itself too seriously and allows for fun and vibrancy, particularly in fashion. Tonight, on the Met Gala red carpet, Zendaya let the fun and whimsy out to play with her Cinderella look.

For the annual event, Zendaya embraced the over-the-top world of Disney princesses and recreated Cinderella's famous ball gown with help of designer Tommy Hilfiger and her longtime stylist Law Roach. The result was a glowing, fairy tale-inspired moment that was totally different than anything else on the red carpet.

When the star first stepped onto the carpet, her dress was a beautiful soft grey with a ballgown silhouette and puff sleeves. Hairstylist Ursula Stephen used Tangle Teezer's Ultimate Detangler and the Thick & Curly brush to get the Spiderman: Far From Home actor's Cinderella-esque bob complete with the classic wide headband the princess wears.

Zendaya and Law Roach had much more up their sleeve than just her Cinderella-esque gown and look, though. With a wave of Law Roach's wand, Zendaya's dress began to light up from the bottom until it took over the entire dress.

Basically, Zendaya was glowing in so many ways on the Met Gala red carpet.

Plus, Zendaya's look makes so much sense when you think about her career. The singer and actor began her acting career on Disney. She's an actual Disney princess. Now, she's just shown it on the Met Gala red carpet.

Zendaya's Cinderella gown is incredible, but she's been killing it for years at the Met Gala. The actor has been attending for several years now, and last year, during the she embraced another iconic woman.

For the 2018 Heavenly Bodies theme gala, Zendaya embodied the iconic hero Joan of Arc. With her chain mail skirt and cold-shoulder armor, she looked simultaneously fierce and glamorous.

Clearly, if you want a celebrity who will crush a theme and look stunning doing it, Zendaya should be go your go-to. She may have looked incredible in 2018 at the Met Gala, and you may have thought she couldn't top the incredible Joan of Arc-inspired look, but she did. Zendaya's 2019 Met Gala Cinderella look was a glowing, princess-inspired fantasy that took the camp theme of the night and injected some serious whimsy into it.