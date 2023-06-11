Homeowners Say These Upgrades Under $35 Make The Biggest Impact

Like most things in life, owning a home has its ups and downs. When it comes to the cons, homeownership means having to handle repairs and upgrades — and oftentimes, they’re not cheap. Since purchasing my home in 2020, I’ve already had to replace the hot water heater, the sprinkler system, the HVAC system, and the deck.

Needless to say, when it comes to smaller aesthetic improvements, I’m on a pretty strict budget. That’s why, nine times out of 10, Amazon is my go-to for genius home upgrades under $35, so I can boost the value, appearance, and functionality of my home without breaking the bank. And I’m not the only one, homeowners on Amazon swear by these easy DIY projects and useful household essentials to make a huge impact while costing next to nothing.

1 These Gutter Guards That Prevent Clogs EBaokuup Gutter Downsport Guards (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Homeowners are advised to clean out their gutters a few times a year, but if you don’t get to the task as much as you should, these gutter guards prevent any expensive clogs. The aluminum mesh is flexible, rust-resistant, and waterproof, so it’ll keep leaves, dirt, moss, and critters from getting into your downspouts. Each order comes with eight, so you can tackle most if not all of your gutters in one fell swoop. According To One Customer: “Took only 10 minutes to cover all our rain gutter. Our resident woodpecker needs to find another place to store acorns!!! Great value and no tools required. Highly recommend."

2 This Shelf & Towel Holder That’s Super Easy To Install JOOM Paper Towel Holder Wall Mount Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use it in your kitchen to hold spices and paper towels, beside your bathroom sink for toothbrushes and hand towels, or next to the toilet for your phone and toilet paper. Either way, this wall-mounted shelf maximizes storage space and functionality with its sleek, easy-to-clean metal design. The best news? While it can be installed using included screws, the 3M adhesive should stick to tiles, metal, and marble without the need for tools. According To One Customer: “Put this in a half bath that has no storage, just a pedestal sink. The shelf is perfect for soap, hand sanitizer, and lotion for guests.”

3 These Adorable Storage Bins That Hide Your Clutter LoforHoney Home Fabric Storage Bins (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon “These are worth every penny,” one reviewer wrote about these fabric storage bins, while another said, “They’re so cute and very sturdy, no flimsy walls or anything. Finally can hide the clutter in my room in an organized way!” Thanks to their five stylish color options and rope handles, these organizational boxes make your clothes, shoes, towels, or kids’ toys look intentional in your space — and they come with matching lids to keep it all contained. When they’re not in use, they fold up for easy storage. According To One Customer: "These fit nicely on the shelves of the closet in my home office, and they look neat and organized. I bought eight."

4 This Halo-Like Grow Lamp That Keeps Your Plants Alive LORDEM Full Spectrum LED Plant Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t need a green thumb to keep your indoor plants healthy. This LED grow lamp mimics the full-spectrum wavelengths of natural sunlight, so according to reviewers, it helps to keep your plants alive, even in darker environments. The pointed tip inserts straight into the soil, while the aluminum handle is height-adjustable depending on the size of your plant. From there, the LED light sits above your plant like a halo and automatically nourishes it with light based on the timer and brightness settings you choose. According To One Customer: "I liked this light so much, I ordered 2 more. Brightens a dark corner in my home and I’m able to grow some plants there. The timer makes it perfect!"

5 A Cordless Modern Table Lamp That’s Rechargeable FUNTAPHANTA Rechargeable Cordless Table Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon An accent light both provides illumination in your space and makes a statement — but this modern table lamp has something most don’t: It’s rechargeable, so you can cordlessly move it from spot to spot depending on your needs. That way, you can use it as a nightlight, a reading or task lamp, an outdoor lantern, or an emergency backup for power outages. It also has a touch-sensing base that allows you to choose between three brightness levels. According To One Customer: “I've had this for about a month and love it. I used it on a table that I do computer work on in the area of the house that doesn't have overhead lighting. The charge lasts for many hours, and the light is really a nice hue. Not too bright, but bright enough as an accent/work light."

6 This Microfiber Mop That Works Wet Or Dry MR.SIGA Professional Microfiber Mop Amazon $30 See On Amazon Because it uses microfiber cloths instead of disposable sheets or standard string mop heads, this microfiber mop offers an easy way to clean your tile, laminate, hardwood, or marble floors. It absorbs wet messes or works dry to pick up dust, and its stainless steel handle is adjustable to reach into corners and underneath furniture. When you’re done, simply take the microfiber cloth off and toss it in the washing machine. According To One Customer: “Best mop ever! Interchangeable cleaning cloths make this mop so easy to use. And the cloths are well made...they don't fall apart after the first (or the 40th) wash. I just throw the cloths in the washing machine and they're ready for the next time.”

7 This Bathroom Trash Can That’s Surprisingly Stylish BETHEBEST Bathroom Trash Can with Lid Amazon $33 See On Amazon It’s surprisingly difficult to find a functional trash can for your bathroom, but this one solves several issues at once. For one, reviewers’ pets can’t knock over their garbage due to its lid — but the foot pedal ensures that the lid stays open while you’re using it and has a soft-close feature when you’re done. The removable bucket liner makes for easier cleaning, while the small hole gives you a place to hide your garbage bags. Finally, the slim, rectangular shape is designed to fit next to the toilet or in that tight countertop gap without hassle. According To One Customer: "I bought this after our dog started getting into the bathroom trash on a regular basis. Did the trick. The temptation is now gone since there is a lid and the starter roll of trash bags was a nice touch."

8 These Under-Sink Organizers That Are Easy To Customize Seasky Adjustable Height Under Sink Organizers and Storage (2-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Tackle that under-counter mess with these height-adjustable sink organizers. Whether you use them in the kitchen or in the bathroom, their two tiers of shelves, sliding drawers, hooks, and hanging cups ensure that everything has a spot. They also come with non-slip pads to prevent scratching and sliding, and they’re made from durable ABS plastic, so they’re easy to clean in case of spills. According To One Customer: "This is exactly what I needed for under my kitchen sink. The pipes are wide set, so I needed something narrow and double-decker. This does the trick! It was easy to put together, is sturdy, and holds SO many bottles of cleaner and dish soaps. I also like the little hooks and the (spare sponge) holder it comes with.”

9 These Touch-Activated LEDs You Can Mount Virtually Anywhere Brilliant Evolution Wireless Stick On Cabinet Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Skip the electrician with these stick-on LEDs are completely wireless because they pull their power from AA batteries. As a result, using your choice of screws or 3M adhesive tape, you can mount them under your cabinets, inside your closet, along your hallway, or up the staircase — anywhere you need additional light. Simply tap the touch-activated design to turn them on. According To One Customer: "These are great cabinet lamps. No effort to put them under my cabinets. I didn't use the nails, just the adhesive. The adhesive is very strong so nails aren't needed. The lights were bright. The one thing I really liked about these lamps is that they used batteries instead of needing a wall outlet."

10 Some Oven Mitts That Are Both Protective & Stylish KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These KitchenAid oven mitts have earned an overall 4.8-star rating from thousands of reviewers. According to customers, they’re flexible and non-slip so you can grab pans with ease, they’re easy to rinse clean thanks to their silicone construction, and the heat resistance seriously protects your hands. That said, since they come in tons of gorgeous colors and they’re easy to keep clean, they double as a statement piece for your kitchen. According To One Customer: "They are heat resistant to 500 degrees and the ridges in the design make them a little easier to grasp things than the smoother silicone.”

11 This Knife Block That Fits In A Drawer Instead Of On The Counter Signature Living Knife Drawer Organizer Insert Amazon $32 See On Amazon Contrary to popular belief, knife blocks don’t have to take up precious countertop space. This knife drawer organizer is made from bamboo and has enough slots to store 16 knives. That said, its slim, flat silhouette is designed to fit inside most drawers, so your collection is accessible, but out of the way. According To One Customer: "I don't think that I'm ever going back to a wood block again. Almost all of my knives fit into this (not my Chinese butcher knife or my Japanese multi knife for fancy cuts and decor) but that's okay. My knives don't get dusty or dirty sitting out on the countertop. They have their own area and they actually seem to stay sharper for longer."

12 An Adjustable Plant Stand That’s Both Stylish & Functional UppWell Adjustable Wood Plant Stand Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s definitely stylish thanks to its bamboo construction and mid-century modern appearance, but this wood plant stand is equally functional. For one, it keeps pots raised up, so you won’t damage your floors with soil stains or watermarks. For another, it’s adjustable to fit most pots between 8 and 12 inches in diameter, and it can support up to 150 pounds. According To One Customer: “Love this pot holder/stand. We have 3 of these and they are great! They look beautiful and are very sturdy. Highly recommend.”

13 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker & Iced Tea Pitcher For DIY Beverages Osaka Glass Cold Brew Coffee & Tea Maker Amazon $46 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to cut down on Starbucks or impress your guests with home-brewed iced coffee or tea, reviewers wrote that this cold brew maker is “simple, dependable, [and] efficient.” Place leaves or coffee grounds in the stainless steel mesh filter and pour in your water. Then just put the pitcher in the fridge for up to 24 hours and you’ll have a full liter of cold brew or iced tea. The specially designed spout makes for easy pouring, while the airtight lid keeps your beverage fresh for up to a week. According To One Customer: "Before I bought this I just cold-brewed with a mason jar, and I must say the difference is INCREDIBLE. I love this thing. I brew my coffee with cardamom which is a fine sediment and hard to filter, and this does a great job handling that leaving very little sediment behind. I also like it's funny shape and light-weight design."

14 These Silicone-Coated Tongs That You’ll Reach For Constantly The Original Popco Tongs (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Silicone-coated tongs are the first utensils I reach for while cooking most types of food — so much so that I’ve just started washing them by hand rather than putting them in the dishwasher. This three-pack ensures that you always have a pair at the ready so you can turn chicken, toss salad, mix pasta, and serve vegetables. They come in three different sizes, all with durable stainless steel handles, hanging hooks, and non-scratch silicone heads with grippy scalloped patterns. According To One Customer: "The 3 different sizes are so convenient and I think I use at least one of them everyday. They lock shut, rubberized handles so no slip and the long one is great for reaching things off high shelf!"

16 These Cute Curtains That Spruce Up Your Kitchen Or Bathroom jinchan Striped Kitchen Curtains (2-Panels) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in four sizes and tons of colors and patterns, these kitchen curtains are an easy, affordable way to spruce up your space. The 2-inch pocket top works with most standard curtain rods, while the linen-polyester blend fabric gives you privacy and diffuses light while still allowing sunshine to filter in. They’re also durable and machine-washable, so reviewers also use them in the bathroom. According To One Customer: "These are well made, and the pattern is perfect. I wanted curtains that would let some light through but were not see-through, and these fit the bill!"

17 Or These Sheer Curtains That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are RYB HOME White Sheer Curtain Amazon $21 See On Amazon Reviewers raved that these white sheer curtains are “better quality than most expensive department stores” and make their home “look like a million bucks.” The linen-like material offers privacy with its breezy, gauzy texture, while its metal grommets and reinforced hem give your space an elegant feel. If you’re not feeling the floor-length sheer look, these curtains in tons of other sizes and colors, too. According To One Customer: "These sheers have weight to them. The fabric is substantial and not at all flimsy. And the nice open weave allows for a perfect filtering of light without making the room too dark. And because of their weight, I have had no trouble with wrinkles. And they are heavy enough that they do not blow all over when the slider is opened and we have a gentle breeze."

18 An Affordable Double Curtain Rod So You Can Hang 2 Sets At Once Umbra Cappa Double Curtain Rod Amazon $38 See On Amazon A number-one bestseller in double window rods, this set from Umbra comes with two matching telescopic finials in your choice of brass, brushed black, or nickel. It also comes with all the hardware you’ll need to hang two sets of curtains at once, including brackets, screws, and drywall anchors. So far, reviewers have awarded them an overall 4.5 stars because they’re sturdy, stylish, and easy to install. According To One Customer: "Double-rods can be really expensive and I was so excited it came with a center support as longer rods tend to sag in the middle due to the weight of curtains. I also loved the end caps are simple and small. Some rods can have bulky end caps so this one looks sophisticated and modern."

19 A Best-Selling Mini Fridge With A Vintage Aesthetic Frigidaire Mini Fridge Amazon $37 See On Amazon Available in four colors, the Frigidaire mini fridge has a vintage appearance, so it’s as stylish as it is functional. It can hold up to six cans at once, and you can power it with an electric outlet or the included car charger for on-the-go use. It’s a number-one best-seller because it’s great for travel (especially thanks to its built-in handle) and it’s versatile enough for food and refrigerated skin care items, too. According To One Customer: "Bought this mini fridge to store breast milk. It’s perfect to put on top of the table/sink and I’ve stored 4 bags of breast milk easily using the top tray of the fridge. This saves me time to bring the breast milk down to the kitchen fridge and gives me more time to sleep!"

20 These Rope Baskets That’ll Hide All Your Odds & Ends Kriitools Baskets&Bins for Shelf Organization (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon On their own, stuffed animals, yarn, magazines, and hand towels just look like a mess — but toss them in these rope baskets, and your clutter suddenly looks chic and intentional. They also come in just about any color you could want. Each set of three is made from woven rope and has hidden handles for easier portability. According To One Customer: “They’re the perfect size in that they actually hold a lot but they aren’t big and bulky like cube organizers. I use two under my dresser to hold hats and scarves, and the third I use on the back of the toilet to hold toiletries and hair accessories. The color is also spot on."

21 A Bidet Attachment That’s Been Called “Life-Changing” Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon “Of all my purchases, this is by far the best,” one reviewer raved about the Greenco bidet attachment. Others called it a “life-changing experience” and an easy way to “use much less toilet paper” — which helps both your wallet and the environment. The adjustable spray nozzle and multiple water pressure settings let you customize your experience, while the installation process takes mere minutes without the need for a plumber or any special tools. According To One Customer: "When we put in a new bathroom we choose the same model. I like the way you can direct the stream while seated and the intensity of the jet. We won't go into more details... But this one works well without constantly fiddling with the underside of the toilet lid."

22 This Roll-Up Dish Rack That’ll Save You So Much Room Seropy Roll-Up Dish Rack Amazon $9 See On Amazon Until this roll-up dish rack, homeowners with small kitchens had two options: They could waste valuable countertop space on a dish rack, or dry everything by hand with a towel. Fortunately, this brilliant gadget turns your sink into an impromptu drying space with its sturdy steel wires and non-slip silicone edges. When your pots, pans, produce, and glasses are done drying, you can just roll it up and store it in a cabinet. According To One Customer: "I loved the whole thing. It was so easy to use and fold out on the side of my sink for draining dishes. I also used it to put a very hot pan on when cooking and then when I clean it, it is EASY to store. Just fold and put under the sink on the side."

23 These Reuseable Dishcloths That Could Save You Hundreds Down The Line Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Because they’re as absorbent as a paper towel, but they dry significantly faster than your standard rag, thousands of reviewers have switched from single-use rolls to these Swedish dishcloths. Use them to soak up messes, sanitize your counters, wash dishes, or clean mirrors and glass — then just rinse, squeeze, and let them dry. Since each one is reusable up to 100 times and machine-washable, reviewers report that they’ve already saved hundreds on paper towels. According To One Customer: "It took a while to get in the habit of using these and not paper towels, but I got a simple napkin holder to store them in and set them right next to the paper towels and that really helped. These have cut down our paper towels usage by about 90%, and they absorb 100% better than even the best name brand paper towels I've bought."

24 This Collapsible Food Cover That Keeps Your Microwave Clean Tovolo Vented Collapsible Microwave Food Cover Amazon $9 See On Amazon This microwave cover is a number-one best-seller with more than 60,000 reviews because it’s affordable but effective. Its collapsible design pops out to cover your food in the microwave, minimizing splatters and messes — but the ventilation holes still allow steam to escape. Since it’s made from silicone and BPA-free plastic, you can also wash it in the dishwasher, and if you flip it over, it functions as a colander, too. According To One Customer: "I bought this cover seven years ago, and it has worked perfectly ever since."

25 This Slow Cooker That’s Easy To Use & Clean Crock-Pot Manual Slow Cooker Amazon $40 See On Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker has earned an overall 4.7-star rating from over 24,000 reviewers because it’s simple to use with its three heat settings, but still results in delicious, tender meals. With a stainless steel exterior and a ceramic insert that you can remove for washing, it’s also easy to clean — especially when you’re making a one-pot dump and go recipe that doesn’t require any other cookware. According To One Customer: "Great price and good size. Fits a nice medium sized roast with onions, potatoes, and other veggies with no problem. Cook on low for a couple hours and the food comes out great."

26 A Compact Snap-On Strainer That Fits Most Cookware Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon When I realized that a colander was taking up way too much space in my kitchen drawer, I got one of these snap-on strainers and never looked back. Since it’s made from flexible silicone, it attaches to most sizes of pots, pans, and bowls, so you can strain everything from pasta and chop meat to salad. It also comes in four color options and is durable enough to handle the dishwasher. According To One Customer: "I like that it’s less bulky than a colander to store or wash in the dishwasher. I like that I don’t have to place it in my sink to use or have to hold it in place. Easy to use and so far so good."

27 Some Reusable Baking Cups That Are Actually Non-Stick Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Since they’re made from food-grade, BPA-free silicone, these reusable baking cups are washable and dishwasher-safe, so you can cut down on paper waste in your kitchen. They’re also designed to resist sticking, stains, and odors, so you can skip the cooking spray. Finally, because they peel off easily and can be put in ovens up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, reviewers also use them to make egg cups, homemade candies, and treats in the air fryer. According To One Customer: “The versatility of these baking cups is impressive. They can withstand a wide range of temperatures, making them suitable for baking, freezing, and even microwave use. This flexibility opens up a world of possibilities for creating various treats, from muffins and cupcakes to gelatin desserts and frozen treats."

28 This Viral Book Vase That Makes For A Unique, Elegant Accent Puransen Book Vase Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you love reading and flowers, this accent piece is “a unique concept that adds a bit of elegance to any floral arrangement,” wrote one interior designer. The Puransen book vase looks like glass in the shape of a hardcover book, and it has the words “The Mystery Of Growth” on the front and the spine. In actuality, it’s made from transparent acrylic, so it’s much more durable than glass, and you can get it in blue, brown, and red tints, too. According To One Customer: "I always have a flower arrangement (or several!) in my home at all times and this vase adds such a unique and fun spin! Matches all decor and a fun way to display florals."

29 An Organizer That Makes Your Makeup Look Like Decor REALHUNLEE Makeup Brush Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Most organizers are functional, but they don’t add much to your space in the way of style. This five-slot container is the exception. Its ridged white exterior, trendy gold feet, and 360-degree rotating design make your makeup brushes look like decor on your vanity or bathroom countertop. You can also use it to organize toiletries, art supplies, and tools, or opt for the shorter, larger one for perfume. According To One Customer: "They look nicer than random containers and the divided compartments keep items tidy and neat. I can keep smaller items in their own section and easy to find rather than having to empty an entire container to find one thing. While I use these mostly for writing utensils or makeup brushes, my husband has a few that he uses to keep various tools like screwdrivers separated by type separate by type and size."

30 These Floating Shelves That Boost Storage & Style SHARIO Floating Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $26 See On Amazon With their faux-marble cedar base and brass rims, these floating shelves look like they came straight out of an interior design magazine. In actuality, the set of two costs less than $30 — and you can install them yourself in under 10 minutes with the included manual and hardware. Since they offer additional shelf storage as well as an optional towel bar, they’re great for the bathroom, kitchen, or entryway. According To One Customer: "You don’t actually drill the nail into the wall, you need to use a screwdriver to screw the nail in with the shelves. [...] Once installed, I was so happy. They are super cute and sturdy!"

31 Some Double-Hook Brass Hangers Wherever You Need More Storage National Hardware Coat and Hat Hook Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reviewers have used these affordable double hooks to create their own coat hangers in the entryway, robe hooks on the backs of doors, umbrella storage in closets, hat storage in bedrooms, and towel hangers on the fence next to the swimming pool. Since they’re made from solid brass, they’re durable enough to support up to 75 pounds when installed correctly, plus they’re designed to resist corrosion over time. According To One Customer: "It looks amazing near our front entry door which is the same deep brown with brass accents. These hooks are solid brass, are weighty and have a very good look. I wanted solid brass so I would not need to replace these. Looks amazing!"

32 The Best Garden Hose Reviewers Have Ever Bought Flexzilla Garden Lead-In Hose Amazon $17 See On Amazon Why does this garden hose have an overall 4.5-star rating and over 70,000 reviews? In short, the manufacturers pinpointed the most common hose-related complaints and fixed them with smart materials and an improved design. The hybrid polymer material coils instead of kinking, the exterior resists UV, mold, and abrasion, the O-ring fastener connects easily without leaks, and the interior tube is drinking-water safe — all while remaining lightweight and flexible. According To One Customer: "Best garden hose I have ever owned [...] in my 45 years of being a home owner, I have purchased multiple ‘No Kink’" or ‘Kinkless’ hoses and always been disappointed. This Flexzilla hose is light enough that it easily pulls out of my hose reel, extremely flexible, and it really does not kink up."

33 A Plug-In Indoor Fly Trap That Actually Works Safer Home Plug-In Fly Trap Amazon $15 See On Amazon This plug-in fly trap “actually works,” according to one reviewer, and hundreds of others back up that sentiment. (So far, it’s earned an overall 4.4-star rating from more than 3,500 customers.) A UV light attracts larger flies, moths, gnats, and fruit flies to the machine, while the hidden glue card keeps them stuck. Additional glue cards are affordable and easy to replace, and the trap works in spaces as large as 400 square feet. According To One Customer: "We had gotten a few new house plants that attracted some gnats and we often will leave fruit out on our counter and sometimes you will see little tiny flies or gnats around those things. But now that we have this gadget, there are less little bugs flying around if any at all."

34 A $25 Shoe Rack That’s Stylish Enough To Leave Out Simple Trending 3-Tier Shoe Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re completely tapped on closet space, this three-tier shoe rack is stylish enough to leave out in your bedroom or entryway. Available in five color options, its metal construction is stackable, expandable, and adjustable, so it’ll look like it was custom-made for your shoe collection. It’s also well-constructed and easy to assemble, according to reviewers. According To One Customer: "This shoe rack is beautiful and is very handy for smaller spaces! Despite being smaller in size the 3 racks give it space to hold so many pairs of shoes! It’s perfect and having it really makes my home look tidy since the shoes are nearly put away now."

35 This Light-Up Vanity Mirror With Multiple Magnification Levels Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling for a wedding or trying to get ready in your own dim bathroom, this backlit mirror is one of those things that reviewers wish they’d “bought sooner.” Its tri-fold design offers normal, double, and triple magnification panels, while its 36 LED lights can be powered via USB or batteries for ultimate portability. It also rotates, folds up, and has a storage container in its base. According To One Customer: "I thought it was going to be another cheap plastic mirror. I was using it for camping because it folds up and I thought that would protect the glass from breaking. This is really pretty. Light and touch screen is awesome."

36 These Vertical Pants Hangers That Save Space In Your Closet MORALVE Pants Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These space-saving hangers are most often used to store up to five pairs of pants vertically, so you can maximize room on your closet rod. That said, their straight, non-slip design is also great for storing jeans, scarves, and towels. Just put both rotating hooks on the rod while loading your clothes on, and disconnect one when you’re done so they cascade vertically. According To One Customer: "I live in a tiny home, and I am not a minimalist. My greatest indulgence is clothes, and even after some massive downsizing there were too many items I was unwilling to part with than could be stored in an easily accessible way. [...] Assembly was easy, and I really appreciate the pivoting head, since I still need access to the back of the closet and it makes it easy to shove the hangers against the wall so I don’t have to take them out when I need to grab something. Might invest in a few more if my wardrobe starts to get unmanageable again."

37 This Bristle-Free Tool To Clean Your Grill Cave Tools Bristle-Free Metal Grill Scraper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of nylon or metal bristles that break off into your food, this Cave Tools grill scraper cleans the grates on your barbecue with carefully shaped grooves made from your choice of stainless steel or brass. As a result, the tool won’t degrade over time and it’s significantly easier to clean when you’re done. The leather handle makes for a more comfortable grip and the opposite end features a handy bottle opener, too. According To One Customer: "This is a great little scraper!! No worries about metal brush fibers coming off and getting in your mouth, teeth or worse!! Fits my grill slots perfectly, no fussing with anything."

38 These Swaying Garden Lights That Look Like Fireflies TONULAX Solar Garden Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Looking for a simple way to boost the whimsical cottagecore aesthetic in your yard? These solar garden lights look like fireflies, granted their highly flexible iron wires sway when the wind blows. They’re also especially low-maintenance since they charge up with sunlight during the day and automatically turn on at dusk — no cords, plugs, or batteries needed. According To One Customer: "They’re very bright, they have no issues charging in the sunlight and it doesn’t take much to get them going. I keep them on the ‘on’ position at all times and as soon as it turns to dusk you can see them on and they last all night. They sway in the wind just as expected."

39 Or These Outdoor String Lights For A Great Price Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Nothing improves the ambiance of your outdoor space quite like string lights. This set reaches over 25 feet with one glass globe Edison bulb roughly every foot. They’re waterproof, dimmable, and connectable, plus each bulb has a built-in hook for easy hanging on your roof, pergola, or fence. According To One Customer: "They were easy to hang as they have two hook possibilities. And another best thing? They give the warmest ‘comfy cozy’ glow!"