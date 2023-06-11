Homeowners Say These Upgrades Under $35 Make The Biggest Impact

Shopping
An instant glow-up for your space.
Like most things in life, owning a home has its ups and downs. When it comes to the cons, homeownership means having to handle repairs and upgrades — and oftentimes, they’re not cheap. Since purchasing my home in 2020, I’ve already had to replace the hot water heater, the sprinkler system, the HVAC system, and the deck.
Needless to say, when it comes to smaller aesthetic improvements, I’m on a pretty strict budget. That’s why, nine times out of 10, Amazon is my go-to for genius home upgrades under $35, so I can boost the value, appearance, and functionality of my home without breaking the bank. And I’m not the only one, homeowners on Amazon swear by these easy DIY projects and useful household essentials to make a huge impact while costing next to nothing.