Stylists Say These Cheap Basics On Amazon Look So Chic, They Could Cost 5x More

Contrary to popular belief, a good wardrobe full of high-quality staples doesn’t have to cost you a fortune. These days, there are so many styles available to us that look high-end without the matching price tag. Since the foundation of a curated closet are tried-and-true basics that you can build off of, I did some digging to find out which pieces are worth the money.

With the help of eight style experts, I’ve rounded up picks you may have missed the last time you were shopping online. If you’re looking for staples that’ll live in your closet for the long haul and are budget-friendly, keep scrolling. Prep your cart, because here’s 40 expertly-chosen picks to shop now.

1 A Strappy Metallic Sandal The Drop Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Robin Saperstein, personal stylist, says that metallic sandals are “one of the biggest trends this season.” These ones by The Drop come with leather soles for extra cushion and a strap that securely wraps around your ankle. “Whether you pair it with jeans and a white tee or a summer dress. You don’t want to sleep on this trend — not only is it fun but it will be around for many seasons to come,” she confirms. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 7

2 This Cropped T-Shirt Every Closet Needs Tankaneo Half Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Stock your closet full of these tees and you’ll never wonder what you should wear again. This has a boxy fit and slouchy half-sleeves that make for a casual look, plus the crewneck cut is great for a statement necklace. “We all know a white tee is a wardrobe staple and this crop version is no different,” says Saperstein. “Throw it on with a pair of jeans and a cute sneaker or layer it with a blazer and you’re ready to go!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 47

3 A Woven Tote Bag That Looks Designer MJUEO Vegan Leather Woven Tote Bag Amazon $60 See On Amazon “Elevate your look with this Bottega lookalike tote. It is a classic and a wardrobe staple that will pair back to anything in your closet,” confirms Saperstein. The size of it makes it ideal if you need to store a laptop, while the leather lining makes it undeniably durable. It’s made of vegan leather that’s cruelty-free and easy to keep clean, plus the woven design immediately takes your look to the next level. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

4 This Slip Dress That’s On Par With SKIMS AnotherChill Long Slip Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Brittany Mixon, a personal stylist, says this long slip dress is “a closet staple and can be dressed up or down.” If you couldn't get your hand on the viral SKIMS style, give this one a go. “The reviews are in and the ladies are loving it,” Mixon writes. “The body con will have your curves banging and no one will know it's from Amazon,” she swears, adding that “it's crafted to keep its shape” and “the straps are adjustable which makes it versatile for many body shapes and sizes.” Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

5 This Plus-Size Approved Maxi SOLY HUX Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a wide range of sizes to choose from, this dress by SOLY HUX is also a great pick. It’s form-fitting, features delicate spaghetti straps for a dainty feel, plus you can choose from colors like bright neons or neutral-toned nudes. Slip into this for your next date night and throw on a pair of heels for an even dressier look. (It also looks great with white sneakers.) Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 21

6 A Sleeveless Bodysuit With A Classic Cut REORIA Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a modern closet essential, the bodysuit is always a good choice — especially this one, according to Mixon. “This bodysuit features thick straps, a square neckline and a seamless silhouette which makes it look more expensive,” notes the stylist. It’s super soft on the skin so you can wear it all day without any irritation, the snap-button at the crotch is convenient, plus the square neckline offers an elegant look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

7 A Luxe-Looking Alternative With Sleeves SOLY HUX Scoop Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Need another good pick? You’d never know this bodysuit cost $25 thanks to the high-quality knit and sleek silhouette. The short sleeves are super chic and pair nicely with the square-neckline, while the variety of colors make it easy to match with any outfit. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 19

8 These Distressed Jeans With An Ankle Slit Dokotoo High Rise Distressed Jeans Amazon $44 See On Amazon Mixon says this distressed denim is “a true contender to some of our favorite luxury brand jeans,” pointing out that “the ankle slit is perfect for the women who are still transitioning from the skinny jeans to a more updated style, and perfect for the women really owning the trend.” These will sit right at the waist, they come with a nice rigid raw denim feel, plus you can pick from lots of washes to stock up on. Available sizes: Small — 18

Available colors: 11

9 The Oversized Blazer That Means Business TRNY Oversized Double-Breasted Suit Blazer Amazon $50 See On Amazon Featuring a double-breasted construction and relaxed fit, this blazer is perfect for dressing up or down. The lapels and front flap pockets means it’s office-appropriate, but the oversized fit makes it equally suitable to style casually. “No one will believe this blazer is from Amazon as it competes fairly with luxury brands,” swears Mixon. “Once you buy this one, you’ll surely be back for other colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

10 And This Casual Suit Jacket To Channel Your Inner Hailey Bieber IN'VOLAND Casual Blazer Amazon $42 See On Amazon Hailey Bieber is just one of the celebs that have recently been seen rocking a casual blazer. If you want to hop on this trend train, consider this one by IN’VOLAND. It comes with an effortless single-button closure and is cut from a polyester-spandex blend for a soft stretch. There are even two functional pockets to store things while you’re on the go. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 9

11 The Satin Slip Skirt That’s Still Going Strong Modegal Satin High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A midi skirt is one of the easiest styles to save your money on. This one is made from a polyester-spandex blend and has a hidden zipper that makes it easy to take on and off. Ashlyn Greer, co-founder and owner of Fashivly, a virtual personal styling service, says that “satin slip skirts are quickly becoming a closet staple” because you can “pair it with sneakers and a t-shirt for a cute weekend look, dress it up with a blazer and loafers for work, or a crop tank, moto jacket and kitten heels for a chic night out.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

12 This Dressy Slip Skirt With Peekaboo Leg SheIn Asymmetrical Side Split Satin Skirt Amazon $39 See On Amazon This plus-sized approved option comes with a side slit if you’re looking for a dressier outfit. The skirt has an asymmetrical hem that’s complemented by ruching for lush texture. It sits on the waist right below your belly button and hits at the ankle, which means it’s ideal for basically any shoe choice. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 21

13 These Chunky Hoops That Won’t Tarnish BLESSAIA Chunky Stud Half Hoop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon “The perfect gold hoops are hard to find, especially in a price point that doesn't break the bank,” notes Greer. “This chunky, oversized pair looks designer-level but comes in at only $13,” says the stylist. They’re not heavy and easy to wear, plus they’re plated in 14-karat gold so you get an expensive look without skin sensitivity. Available colors: 2

14 An Easy-To-Wear Bodysuit With A Plunging Neckline May&Maya Plunging Neckline Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon “Bodysuits are another must-have for almost any closet. This deep V number is soft, comfortable, and looks way more expensive than the $17 price tag,” confirms Greer. It’s cut from a cotton-elastane blend that gives the perfect balance of softness and stretch, plus the long-sleeved design makes it perfect for layering under button-up tops if you need extra warmth. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

15 An Adjustable Bodycon Dress For Day To Night BTFBM Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you need an effortless outfit for those mornings when you just don’t know what to wear, this dress is it. “The ruching and side tie details make this dress work for daytime with sneakers or a night out with a strappy sandal and jacket,” says Greer, calling this dress “a two-in-one for only $30.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

16 And This Bodycon Dress That Feels Like A T-Shirt IN'VOLAND Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bodycon dress is also a great option if you prefer shorter sleeves. It gives a fitted yet easy look thanks to the ruched design that wraps around the body. The slightly stretchy material contours to the skin and the side-tie design give you a customizable hem length for day to play. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 9

17 A Silky Scarf To Dress Up Your Handbag Pibupibu Handbag Ribbon (8-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t feel like you need to buy a new bag to switch up your look — just add a fun print with a ribbon for a fresh feel. Eve Dawes, founder and editor of Glamour & Gains, says that “a silk twilly to wrap your bag handles or wear in your hair always elevates a look while also protecting your bag handles” while noting, “these ones look way more expensive than they are.” Pick from fun designer-worthy patterns for just $12. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 6

18 This Stealth-Wealth Pashmina RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $17 See On Amazon “With 'quiet luxury' being the fashion buzzwords of the moment, look for luxe looking pieces like a logo-free pashmina scarf to cover up on cooler summer evenings or for flying rather than just a basic cardigan,” says Dawes. Made from a high-quality weave that feels comparable to cashmere, this pashmina is lightweight enough to top off any look yet heavy enough to provide a little extra warmth on chilly days. Layer this over an evening gown to dress things up, or an everyday tee for a more casual appeal. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 32

19 A Canvas Tote That Channels Expensive Bags NCDUANSAN Luxury Tote Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon “Canvas totes are one of those classic bag styles that will always be in style,” vouches Dawes. “This printed tote is perfect for toting around everything this Summer or on vacation and you'd be forgiven for thinking this bag is designer without being a knock off.” The structured body will hold its shape, and the reinforced bottom offers a durable feel. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

20 An Under-The-Radar Knit Dress Sidefeel Ribbed Bodycon Tank Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This ribbed bodycon tank dress is a must-have for any fashion-forward wardrobe,” says stylist, Nina Vargas, adding that it “can be dressed up or down for any occasion.” Its bodycon design hugs you without feeling like you can’t move thanks to the polyester-spandex fabrication. The sleeveless silhouette is complimented by delicate ribbing, plus it looks incredible layered under a jacket for the colder months. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

21 A Going-Out Top That’s Secretly Comfortable ALGALAROUND One Shoulder Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This top deserves a spot in your top drawer. “The ribbed knit fabric of this one-shoulder tank is so soft and comfortable, you won't want to take it off, says Vargas. “It's a versatile piece that can be dressed up with a skirt or dressed down with jeans,” she also notes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

22 A Modern Knit Cut-Out Midi Dress PRETTYGARDEN Knit Cut Out Tank Top Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon “Love a good fitting neutral: Body con dresses are a great go-to because you can wear them for so many occasions and they can be dressed up for an evening out or dressed down for a hot summer day,” says Vargas. This dress hugs your body without a constricted feeling, and the cutout detail lets you show a little skin without putting everything on display. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

23 The Minimalist Handbag That’s Anything But Basic CORAID Small Tote Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon “These handbags are the perfect addition to any outfit,” vouches Vargas. “The soft leather and unique designs make them stand out, and they look like they could easily cost five times more than they do,” she swears. “They're spacious enough to carry all your essentials, and the quality is impressive.” The knotted closure not only keeps your items safe, but adds a stylish detail that’ll set it apart from the rest of your carryalls. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

24 The Woven Dumpling Bag You’ve Seen On Your Favorite Influencer Nlapldy Woven Clutch Handbag Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want another pick, try this top-handle bag that looks like it should come with a hefty price tag. You’ve probably spotted this style on your feed and now, for $25, you too can rock the look. There’s a zipper pocket that’ll keep your items secure, and the basketweave design adds luxurious texture. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

25 A Staple Bodysuit With A Scoop-Neckline MANGOPOP Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, you can never have too many bodysuits. “These bodysuits are a game-changer,” Vargas raves, calling them “a must-have for any fashion-forward wardrobe” because they’re “versatile enough to wear with anything, and the ribbed fabric adds a touch of texture to any outfit.” Tuck it into your favorite jeans or layer it under an oversized blazer for that model-off-duty look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

26 This High-Neck Bodysuit For Modest Dressing MANGDIUP Crewneck Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This high-neck bodysuit is also great if you wan a more conservative fit. It’s cut from cotton for a softer-than-soft feel with a hint of spandex that gives you just the right amount of stretch. There’s buttons on the bottom that make bathroom breaks easy, plus the sleeveless design makes it ideal to use for a base layer come winter (or, obviously to wear on it’s own for summer). Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 49

27 A Silky Scarf You Can Wear So Many Ways AWAYTR Silk Satin Square Head Scarf (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon A scarf just might be one of my favorite accessories to shop for. Melony Huber, fashion expert and co-founder of the ethical clothing brand La Peony, loves them because you can use the accessory to “wear in your hair, tie around your neck, or purse handles.” The style maven says you should “look for unique prints and patterns in classic colors like black or navy to add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe,” but I wouldn’t blame you for picking up some brighter shades. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 10

28 This Fleet Of Statement Earrings For The Ultimate Accessory FIFATA Statement Earring Collection (18 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bold earrings instantly take a minimal outfit to the next level. This multipack lets you choose from 18 statement-making pairs to dress up any outfit. “Opt for stylish hoops, geometric shapes or tassel details to add interest to even the simplest of outfits, and be ready for the complements,” says Huber. They’re made of surgical steel so they won’t tarnish and they’re lead and nickel-free so they won’t irritate your skin, either.

29 A Lightweight Sweater You Can Wear Year-Round BTFBM Casual Long Sleeve Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Lightweight enough to wear in the warmer months but heavy enough to layer as an extra source of warmth, this beachy sweater is a must-have. Huber calls them “your all year long cozy staple” and recommends that you “look for neutral colors like beige or gray and pair it with cute summer dresses, skinny jeans, and ankle boots for a chic and effortless look that will keep you warm.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

30 A Cardigan Coat For Extra Drama Uusollecy Open Front Knit Cardigan Coat Amazon $51 See On Amazon Drape this “coatigan” over a tee and jeans for the ultimate casual look. It has a tailored fit and a looser drape that elevates even the simplest outfit. There’s two side pockets for your phone or credit cards, plus the soft fabrication adds a layer of warmth without causing you to overheat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

31 The Canvas Bag That Fits Everything Genovega Large Canvas Beach Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Oversized canvas or straw tote bags are the perfect accessories for summer, and Amazon has a variety that look like they belong in a fashion magazine,” assures Huber. This one fits everything you can possibly imagine, and it comes with fun sayings printed on the side like “hello weekend” or “beach please.” The structure of it stays upright and the handles are double-stitched for a sturdy feel. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

32 A Vest For That Y2K Model-Off-Duty Look GAMISOTE Waistcoat Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tracy Cheng, personal stylist and founder of the fashion blog Girl Shares Tips, confirms, “the vest style is so trendy in fashion these days and adds elegance to every casual or formal outfit you wear.” And, if you’re wondering what to style it with, she recommend you “wear it under a blazer or wear it alone. It can be easily paired with pants, jeans, skirts, or shorts.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

33 Also Nice: A Tailored Vest With Extra Length WDIRARA Open Front Sleeveless Blazer Jacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for extra length, this blazer is a great pick. This bright pink hue adds a punch to any outfit, although there are other shades to choose from, plus the sleeveless design doesn't restrict movement. Leave it open if you want to show off the layers underneath or close it for a buttoned-up look with the double-breasted design. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 14

34 A Ribbed Tank Top That Looks So Dainty SweatyRocks Cami Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon A good outfit starts with a good base layer, and this tank top is a great base layer. “It adds a touch of femininity to your overall appearance, making it perfect for dressing up or down,” says Cheng, suggesting you “pair it with a pair of wide-leg pants or a satin skirt” for date night, “or a pair of casual shorts for a chic summer vacation look.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 24

35 The Slingback Pumps You’ll Wear Over & Over Lnsshee Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps Amazon $48 See On Amazon A pair of good quality slingbacks can look extremely elegant. “These shoes offer a classic and timeless design that will never go out of style,” says Cheng. “The low kitten heel provides just enough lift to give you a feminine look while still being comfortable enough to wear all day,” she adds, pointing to their versatility: “They are suitable for any occasion: from formal events to casual outings with friends.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

36 This Satin Shirt That Feels Like Butter CUNLIN Satin Silk Button Down Amazon $26 See On Amazon “Upgrade your button-down game with this satin one,” recommends Cheng. “A silky classic blouse is always a safe bet if you want to look chic and rich.” You don’t have to worry about looking too dressy, she notes, because it’s “versatile enough to be worn as work attire or dressed up for a night out on the town.” Pair it with a skirt and tall boots, or trousers for your next meeting in the office. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

37 A French-Girl Crossbody Time Pawnshop Quilted Crossbody Purse Amazon $25 See On Amazon “This bag is a great designer dupe,” vouches Cheng. “I fell in love with the white one, perfect for the summer days.” The details are what set it apart, she adds, noting the “quilted design” and “gold-tone hardware” that “adds another layer of sophistication to the bag, making it perfect for formal occasions or everyday wear.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 1

38 The Ever-Reliable Fruit Of The Loom Tee Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Stay Tucked Crew T-Shirt (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Yenia Hernández Fonseca, stylist, visual presentation designer, and a contributing writer at Margo Paige, said these are “the perfect boxy tee” because, “unlike many oversized boxy tees, the sleeves on the Eversoft won't bunch up under your blazers, cardigans or jackets.” You get six of them for $22 — talk about a bargain — and they’re comfy enough to lounge in but structured enough to style when you’re out and about. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 12

39 These Oversized Aviators With An Edge SOJOS Retro Oversized Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon These sunglasses are ideal if you’re looking for an accessory that immediately takes your look to the next level. “This style is a retro classic with lots of modern trendsetting potential,” notes Fonseca — and they do it all with UV400 protection and polarized lenses that reduce glare. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 11