Fashion girlies have fully entered their sports era. Between cleat-inspired sneakers rising in popularity ahead of the FIFA World Cup and F1 WAGs becoming the new sartorial muses, the influence of athletics on street style has never been more palpable. And the latest performance staple to infiltrate the fashion set’s closets? Windbreakers.

The lightweight outerwear, long preferred by track stars, running enthusiasts, and cyclists, first got its couture upgrade on Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 runway. A year later, the garment has transformed into a certified wardrobe essential. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz has embraced the oversized silhouette, styling the breezy jacket in such *non*-sporty ways, you’d almost forget its athletic roots. Almost.

Some A-listers are leaning into a boudoir-inspired aesthetic, balancing the utility nylon with lace-trimmed skirts and silky shorts that could’ve been plucked straight out of the bedroom. Meanwhile, other fashion icons are keeping the look sleek and modern, layering it with trending capri pants and heeled thongs, aka the ultimate summer shoe.

To decode the trend, I enlisted the expertise of Bustle’s fashion team for tips on styling the piece without looking like you’re about to run a marathon. Below, you’ll find five chic approaches to windbreakers — no warm-ups required.

A Transitional Cocktail

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Windbreakers have been living in my mind rent-free ever since Zoë Kravitz attended Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, rocking the quintessential transitional ‘fit. She paired a tan, high-collared windbreaker (peak cool-girl energy) with a slinky, lace-trimmed citrus yellow skirt. She even threw on a pair of sandals with dangling lemon charms. It was the perfect embodiment of a spring-meets-summer look. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

A Nonna-Core Scarf

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Windbreakers are quite literally the best summer jacket on the market. I absolutely adore them — they’re lightweight, comfortable, and instantly make any look feel effortlessly cool. Elsa Hosk was recently spotted on a sunny day in the chicest casual outfit, showing how versatile the windbreaker can be styled. It’s the kind of look that transitions seamlessly from day-to-night. I found pieces with a very similar silhouette, though the one thing I’d swap is adding a touch of color, like a pair of burgundy sunnies. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

Pencil Me In

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Tessa Thompson didn’t let NYC’s stormy weather rain on her parade; she selected a bright yellow windbreaker that made her outfit feel intentional rather than a bad-weather afterthought. By pairing the vibrant layer with a matching yellow bag and vivid Tory Burch heels, Thompson’s neutral base popped, while she stayed protected from the elements. Personally, I would choose a bag with a different texture and shape, such as a leather barrel bag, so it doesn't get lost in the seams of the jacket — but I would have to keep the eye-catching brightness, of course. — Madison Collins, fashion closet assistant

Borrowed From The Boudoir

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Windbreakers are having a major fashion moment right now; they bring an effortless cool factor to any look while remaining lightweight and endlessly versatile. Nicole Williams perfectly demonstrated the appeal of the trend, styling hers in a way that feels polished enough for evening while remaining relaxed for daytime wear. I especially love the juxtaposition of the sporty outerwear against luxe silk shorts and sleek heeled mules; a combination that feels modern, elevated, and undeniably fashion-forward. To finish the look, I incorporated a diamond pendant from Blue Nile, adding just the right touch of refinement to an outfit that masterfully balances athletic influences with glamour. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

Minimalist-Coded

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In seasonal climates, there’s only a short window where my windbreakers can come out of hibernation, making it all the more important to style them as a deliberate part of your outfit. In this Kendall Jenner look, the windbreaker brings a street-style feel to an otherwise formal, sleek ensemble. I’m drawn to opposing silhouettes, so when recreating this look, I would make sure to utilize a chic, streamlined base to set the perfect tone for an oversized top. Adding in dainty jewelry and footwear such as mini hoops, an anklet, or flip-flop heels, keeps the look elevated, but playful. — Sunshine Kern, fashion closet assistant