The fashion industry’s more-is-more mentality has found a new runway that’s perfect for peacocking: the aisle. In 2027, brides are poised to be bolder and more fashion-forward than ever, pulling high-drama styles straight off the buzziest catwalks. So if you’re about to say “I do,” consider this your cue to go all out and have fun with your look. You’re the star of the show, after all — and your wedding gown needs to keep up with your main-character energy.

Next year, traditional silhouettes are taking a back seat. Brides-to-be are embracing sculptural, gallery-worthy pieces that blur the line between bridalwear and art. The exaggerated hip trend, made famous by Schiaparelli, is staging a full-on wedding takeover, while timeless strapless gowns are getting an edgy makeover. Instead of your usual straight or sweetheart necklines, designers are leaning into striking, pointy cat-eye cuts that practically demand a close-up.

Oversize floral touches are also bringing major SATC energy to 2027. Expect larger-than-life rosettes blooming all over gowns and delicate 3D floral appliqués accenting veils.

For those looking to make an entrance, the upcoming bridal lineup is right up your alley. Read on for six maximalist wedding dress trends guaranteed to turn every head in the room as you walk strut to your soon-to-be spouse.

2027 Wedding Dress Trends

Lace is hardly groundbreaking in the bridal world. Once considered the epitome of opulence, the delicate fabric has practically become a neutral. But next year’s take on the material looks anything but ordinary. Rather than the usual body-hugging dresses or intricate overlays on fuller gowns, designers like Cult Gaia are experimenting with translucence, proportions, and fabric manipulation. Think sheer sets that could double as lingerie (some complete with built-in corsets), dresses featuring asymmetrical sleeves, and skirts finished with cascading peplums.

Hips are having a major style moment, driven largely by Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli, whose runways regularly feature rigid gowns with exaggerated, jutting hips. Next year, expect fashion-forward brides to embrace all sorts of hip-enhancing drama, from subtle sculpts to surrealist flares.

For a classic-meets-modern take, opt for a ballgown with a basque silhouette. Or go all in with a dramatic hoop-style skirt inspired by Marie Antoinette, the historical poster child for ornately exaggerated hip gowns. Hang these in the Louvre.

Who needs a bouquet when your dress is practically blooming? The oversize rosette aesthetic, once popularized by Carrie Bradshaw, has infiltrated the bridal space, with designers like Demetrios and Lirika Matoshi leaning into garden motifs. Go for a voluminous ballgown with blooms sprawling down the skirt, a column silhouette with a wreath of flowers enveloping your hips, or even a minidress with an entire garden sprouting along the hem.

Sure, brides have long been fans of corsets. But next year’s take on the sculpted bodice is edgier, more risqué, and a whole lot more undone. Exposed boning is taking center stage, adding texture to everything from minimalist gowns to intricate embroidered designs. Some even feature artful draping around the waist, creating the illusion of a gown caught mid-undress. And because the structure is on full display, you can even tweak the curves (or angles) to suit your vibe — pairing a straight tube neckline with a dramatic basque dip, for example, or embracing more unconventional cuts.

Speaking of necklines, one that’s bound to become a favorite next year is the cat-eye, aka a strapless bodice with pointy peaks. From minimalist body-hugging satin sheaths to voluminous tulle-clad princess gowns, just about any piece can benefit from this subtle, edgy update. It’ll instantly earn you the title of coolest bride in the room.

Pro tip: Style it with a lace choker or skinny reverse scarf to emphasize the sharp details.

Gowns aren’t brides’ only opportunity to embrace maximalism. Enter: the statement veil. 2027 brides will be swapping traditional styles for something more eye-catching and decidedly modern. Picture a massive bow doubling as a hair clip on a floor-length veil or a fitted lace cap with a billowy tulle train. No veil? No problem. A headpiece covered in oversize rosettes works just as well. It’s giving *couture*.