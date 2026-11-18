While millennials have been taking accessory cues from Carrie Bradshaw for the better part of three decades — still keeping Fendi Baguettes and Dior Saddle bags at the top of their wishlists — Gen Z’s most stylish have seemingly crowned their own generation-defining arm candy: the Coach Tabby.

Mckenna Grace, Elle Fanning, and other young fashion icons have been repping the reimagined ’70s bag in recent months, making a strong case for the Tabby as the must-have plus-one this season. Not only does the style have a luxury look without the four-figure designer price tag, it’s also endlessly versatile. It can be the perfect topper for a casual daytime outing or a statement-maker at a more glam night out. All you need are a few styling tweaks.

The Perfect Arm Candy From Day...

On Sunday, Nov. 15, Grace traded her recent ethereal press-tour looks — full of delicate 3D floral and butterfly appliqués — for something decidedly edgier during a Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping outing in New York. Taking cues from Katniss Everdeen’s iconic hunting jacket, the actor paired a vintage-style black leather piece with brown trim, a lighter brown miniskirt, and matching knee-high boots, anchored by a chocolate suede Coach Tabby.

The bag, which retails for $575, took the ensemble from Panem cosplay to street-style chic (and marks at least her second Tabby sighting this year, following a black version she carried in February).

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Last week, Madelyn Cline got a similar memo. She nailed the model-off-duty aesthetic during a coffee run, pairing a classic white tee and jeans with a cropped trench coat, pointed-toe pumps, and a dark brown Tabby — proving that even your most basic errand-day uniform can benefit from a sleek finishing touch.

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...To Night

Of course, the Tabby’s potential doesn’t stop in broad daylight. The bag is also a front-row fave. At Coach’s Spring/Summer 2027 New York Fashion Week show, Fanning embraced maximalism in a bra-baring button-down, a bright red pencil skirt, and a leopard print coat. To add even more drama, she accessorized with a beret and a studded Coach Tabby.

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The bag has been spotted on red carpets, too. At the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month, Lola Tung, Fanning, and PinkPantheress all made the case for pairing their evening gowns with Tabbys. The Summer I Turned Pretty star gave her sleeveless floor-length black leather gown a bit of shine with a metallic silver Tabby, while PinkPantheress went the gold-on-gold route, pairing her gilded bag with a crop top and skirt in the same golden sheen.

As for Fanning, she opted for a playful spin on the silhouette. She carried a black Tabby sprinkled with shimmering metallic pink confetti, adding a bit more edge to her delicate dusty rose slip dress.

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Find Your Plus-One

If you’ve been meaning to invest in a new bag, consider this your sign to put the Tabby in the running. Grab one in a solid neutral color to give casual outings a sleek, put-together look, or opt for one with hardware like Fanning for a more maximalist approach. Need one that’s holiday-themed? A fuzzy-trimmed bag in Santa Red is totally festive, while one in a deep merlot hue will take you seamlessly from fall into winter.