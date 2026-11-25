Your holiday shopping list just got a major glam-rock upgrade. Ahead of what would have been David Bowie’s 80th birthday, Nordstrom teamed up with the late icon’s estate for an exclusive designer collab and immersive pop-ups in New York, Chicago, and Seattle that celebrate his lasting influence on music and fashion.

Available in stores and online through Jan. 8 (his birthday), Bowie80 is for anyone who believes band merch can heal society — and also wants a designer handbag to match. Whether you’re browsing the collection, wandering through the interactive exhibits, or watching “Let’s Dance” (Nordstrom’s short hero film set to Bowie’s track of the same name), there’s plenty here to grab for your most stylish friend — or add to your own wish list.

Step Inside The Bowie80 Pop-Ups

If you live near one of Nordstrom’s three flagship locations, the pop-up is worth a trip in person. Each exhibit features larger-than-life archival photos of Bowie across all of his eras, rare vinyl and albums on display, and an interactive phone booth where you can actually listen to messages from the artist himself.

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In New York City, an interactive tap-and-explore wall lets you experience Bowie’s iconic career hands-on.

The Collab Roster Does Not Miss

The real draw, though, is the stacked lineup of indie darlings and luxury heavyweights who contributed to the drop. Marc Jacobs — who custom-designed Lady Gaga’s tribute to Bowie at the 2016 Grammy Awards — is on the roster, with select pieces debuting in the flagship pop-ups.

On the cool-girl fashion front, Kim Shui brought her signature edge with a lineup of bedazzled baby tees, while kitschy-chic labels Anya Hindmarch and Susan Alexandra took over the accessories with wallets, keychains, crossbodies, and Alexandra’s cult-favorite beaded bags.

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Streetwear favorites also made an appearance. Japanese cult labels like Number (N)ine and UNDERCOVER are part of the broader collaboration — keep an eye out for their pieces in flagship stores or upcoming online drops — while PLEASURES already has graphic tees and hoodies ready to shop now.

Add These Pieces To Your Wish List

Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for the biggest Bowie stan in your group chat, shop our favorite picks from the collection below (and check out the full drop in stores and on Nordstrom’s site).