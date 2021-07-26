Beauty
They’re stunning.
Daisy-adorned manis and rainbow-colored tips may stand out as some of the year’s coolest nail art thus far, but wait until you see the 3D nails making waves across social media. From bejeweled to jelly, these design ideas will make you do a double take.
Last month, Kylie Jenner showcased an orange water droplet mani on her Instagram. The look can be considered a fun twist on a classic French manicure, with clear bubbles sitting on top of the exaggerated, tangerine-colored tips.