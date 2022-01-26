If you’re not particularly gifted in the art department, it can be hard enough to draw with a pencil and paper, let alone on a canvas as tiny as your nail bed. That’s why abstract nail art is so great — it gives even the most inept artists the opportunity to wear and create works of art on their fingertips.
“I absolutely love the freeness that I have creatively while doing abstract designs,” Riyah Martin, editorial nail artist and color mixologist at ORLY Color Labs, tells Bustle. “I love just flowing in the art.” Martin also appreciates that abstract designs allow her to create a unique, personalized look for each client, showcasing their individuality.
Abstract nail art is also DIY-friendly. According to celebrity nail artist and founder of Nails of LA Brittney Boyce, “a good striper brush and some practice are really all you need.” You can create nail designs using dots, swirls, or geometric shapes with neutral tones or bold shades. Whether you want to experiment with squiggles or play around with different color combinations, there’s no wrong or right way to go. “If it doesn't look nice, just remove it and try again,” says Boyce.
There’s a sea of designs out there. To narrow your search, here are 10 abstract nail art ideas to get your creative juices flowing.