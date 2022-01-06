2021 was definitely a fun year for nails. Bold and playful nail art trends like bold, ’90s-inspired geometrics and twists on classics like the French manicure took center stage. From Hailey Bieber’s knockout psychedelic manicure to Megan Thee Stallion’s scary nail art that won spooky season, there were so many celebrities serving up plenty of noteworthy looks. And (thankfully) a lot of those super innovative nail art trends will not be lost in 2022.
In fact, experts predict that beauty enthusiasts will continue to find fresh ways to express themselves via their fingertips. Abstract nail art and minimal, beginner-friendly designs will continue to flood your timelines — providing an endless amount of ideas to screenshot before your next appointment. A few of them are even easy enough to DIY without being a pro. And who needs expensive accessories? With nail jewelry and shimmery, reflective velvet effect top coats on the rise, you won’t need any extra rings.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Bustle talked to Rachel James, founder of Pear Nova and Nadine Abramcyk, co-Founder and head of brand at Tenoverten, to get the scoop on nail art trends in 2022. Read on for eight design ideas.