If you consider yourself a minimalist, nail art might be something you typically avoid. Bright and bold nails usually reign supreme in the manicure world. (And it’s no shocker that they get a lot of attention since those nails tend to bring on the drama). On the other hand, there’s a strong argument that subtle nail art can make for some of the most eye-catching looks of all. Plus, the versatility that simple designs offer isn’t bad either.

Minimalist nail art is all about the fine, dainty details. Think: a single line, a small decal or two (like a heart or a flower) against a bare nail, or barely noticeable white abstract swirls on your nails. It’s also a great opportunity to add just the teeniest pop of color to an otherwise neutral manicure.

And don’t be fooled — simple doesn’t necessarily have to mean boring. Just because these designs are quieter than their bold and bright counterparts, it doesn’t mean that minimalist nail art is a snooze fest. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

If you need proof, simply scroll down to see. From colorful negative space to unique spins on French tips, below are 15 swoon-worthy, minimalist nail art looks.

1 Blue “Cut-Out” French Tips Into something cool and graphic? Draw on French tip outlines in a vibrant color — like this electric blue — against a clear bare nail. It’s an abstract twist on a classic nail look.

2 Graphic Outlines Outlining the shape of your nail is a simple way to change up your everyday look and is as minimal as it gets. Use two different finishes for the top and bottom (you can’t go wrong with this shiny black and glitter combo) if you want to make it extra fun.

3 Groovy Swirls Instagram/@jessicawashick Swipe graphic lines, like this groovy swirl, against a bare nail for a minimal yet striking nail look.

4 Side Swoosh One of the most popular spins to the beloved French mani is turning it to the side. Paint along the tip, starting from the middle. Swipe it down one side of the nail bed with a fun color or finish for one of the best (and fastest) nail looks for minimalists.

5 Metallic Hearts These heart decals are pretty option for anyone who loves stiletto nails. Put them against a neutral nail color (pearlescent pinks or frosted winter whites would be perfect) so that they really stand out.

6 Fall Vibes Winter white isn’t for everyone. If you’re looking for fresh ways to rock different color French tips, add a drip of orange, yellow, and dark red down the side. The best part? This color palette is perfect for the fall and winter months.

7 Half & Half Nails What could be more simple? Channel your inner minimalist by painting a straight line across your nail bed and swiping color on your tips. Keep it monotone or use different colors on each finger for a clean, modern look.

8 Down The Middle For something slightly abstract but still minimal, draw curved lines down the middle of your nail. A black and white combo is a classic pairing that creates a nice contrast against a sheer polish.

9 Power Pastels Slightly dress up a French manicure by opting for different colored tips. For a more romantic look, go for red, purples, and pinks and decorate with small heart decals at the bottom towards your cuticles.

10 Mini Pixels Digitize your nails — with nail art. Draw on mini boxes across bare nails for a pixelated look that’s understated but ridiculously cool at the same time.

11 Pink Clouds These adorable pink clouds are the perfect detail to add if you don’t want to wear one bright color. Plus, the design is cute on its own but when you add the ombre effect? It’s definitely one to bookmark for your next appointment.

12 Festive Santa Hats Green metallic French tips are striking enough, but the Santa hat detail on the ring finger is just the right festive touch for the minimal at heart.

13 Accent Nails An accent nail is a subtle way to draw attention. Opt for some glitter on the tip of a bare nail to contrast dark colors.

14 Café Au Lait Swirls Swirl nails were all over social media in 2021. A cool (and very seasonal) take? Try the look with a mix of coffee-inspired browns and beiges.