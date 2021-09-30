With 84 million followers and counting, Addison Rae is certified TikTok royalty. But even she has no idea what the future of the platform looks like.

“As for what’s next, who knows? But TikTok has influenced a lot of what the current trends are,” Rae, 20, tells Bustle. “There’s no age limit to fashion now. A lot of the generations have come together, especially through TikTok, and everyone’s able to relate to fashion more.”

While she may not have a crystal ball, the He’s All That star predicts that just like TikTok helped resurface 2000s trends for Gen Z — to several millennials’ dismay and disbelief — it’ll probably bring a different era to the forefront soon.

“Maybe another era of style is coming back,” she says. “I feel like we’ve kind of gone through the 2000s: fun, colorful, really bright. Maybe the next thing is a little more edgy.”

Edgy fashion was on the mood board for her look at the 2021 MTV Movie Awards, where she wore an ensemble by Christopher Esber. The rockstar-inspired outfit included a long black skirt and a skinny bandeau-style bra top.

“I loved [that] look [because] it was so fun, kind of edgy, and different than what I had normally done before,” she says. “That was just really fun to wear [and] made me feel really confident.”

If Rae’s theory about edginess proves true, her new collaboration with Pandora will be perfectly on-trend. She recently teamed up with the jeweler to relaunch its Pandora ME collection, which encourages creative expression for your every mood.

As part of the collaboration, Rae created a custom jewelry edit showcasing her personal style. She’s relaunching the collection with select new pieces added alongside fellow creators Charli XCX, Donte Colley, Beabadoobee, and Cecilia Cantarano.

“I love the Pandora ME chain link bracelets,” Rae says. “I love the gunmetal color [because] it’s super edgy. But still, you can make it fun and personalize it — you can also attach them together and make a choker, which is super cute.”

She regularly mixes and matches her Pandora faves to coordinate with her everyday looks. “I switch out the mini dangles or even the colored connectors for each outfit that I can wear,” she says.

With Autumn in full swing, Rae walks Bustle through some of the biggest Fall 2021 trends and what she loves (or doesn’t love) about them.

Leather Jackets Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images “I love leather,” Rae says. “I could live in leather. It’s fun and youthful, but also makes you feel a little edgy. I like a leather bomber — like a big leather jacket that’s not really a biker jacket, but a bigger varsity style leather jacket.”

Ripped Jeans Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images “Ripped jeans are really cute when they’re styled. A little casual tee or a tank top with the ripped jeans gives a little bit of contrast. Also, they need to not have too many rips — either two big rips or a little bit of shredding.”

Suits With Sneakers Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images “I love suits with sneakers on people that aren’t me [laughs]. I like heels with a suit for me, only because I’m a little short. I like to give myself length when I wear a suit, or long pants and a long blazer. But it’s cute. It works on a lot of people.”

Wrap Coats ECP/GC Images/Getty Images “Wrap coats are cute if they’re oversized. I’m thinking of an oversized baggy coat that has a lot of movement. Even over a dress it’s cute.”

Combat Boots Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images “I love combat boots with a platform. I love even knee-high combat boots with shorts — or a skirt maybe, with a long sleeved top. That can be really cute.”

Plaid Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images “I have mixed feelings about plaid. It’s either really great or I don’t love it. It’s more of a smaller detail for me. A plaid skirt or a plaid scarf is cute. That’s the extent I’ll go to with plaid.”

Furry Slippers Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images “Furry slippers are cute. I like them very casually — to make something a little fun and dress it down a bit. You can wear anything with fluffy slippers. I do that very often because they’re comfortable and easy when you’re on the go.”