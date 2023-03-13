In my seemingly never-ending quest for a makeup product that will last through a couple of glasses of pinot or an epic makeout, I’ve tried countless lip stains, lip tints, and lipsticks. And just when I began wondering, “Is this too much to ask? Am I doomed to a life of constantly re-applying?” I spotted a promising set of wine lip stains going viral on TikTok that, according to the influencers singing their praises, have serious staying power.

The products in question? Aliver’s Wine Lip Tints, which are super affordable, waterproof, and come in a set of six different colors that purportedly provide bold, long-lasting pigment. Did I mention that they’re adorably packaged like mini bottles of vino?

After scrolling through countless videos where TikTok users raved about the color payoff of these lip tints, I was sold — and had to see for myself whether or not these were the holy grail lip stains I’d been searching for. So, I tested all six shades and documented how the colors fared after a long night of eating and drinking. Here are my honest thoughts.

Fast Facts

Price: $11.99

$11.99 Color choices: 6

6 Best for: Highly pigmented matte lip looks

Highly pigmented matte lip looks My rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What we like: Not super drying, lasts through eating and drinking, no weird taste, intense color payoff

Not super drying, lasts through eating and drinking, no weird taste, intense color payoff What we don't like: Stains skin if you make a mistake, not easy to remove

The Aliver Wine Lip Tints

Aliver’s lip tints are basically designed to be your go-tos for a bold pout. According to the brand, the waterproof pigment lasts for several hours without transferring. And while they deliver a matte finish, these lip tints contain a number of ingredients known to help your skin attract and retain moisture, so they shouldn’t leave your pout parched. These ingredients include hydrogenated polyisobutene, a conditioning agent; DL-Alpha tocopheryl acetate, a form of vitamin E that may have moisturizing properties; lanolin oil, an emollient that can reduce moisture loss and prevent lip dryness; and 2-Ethylexyl palmitate, a fatty acid ester that reduces moisture loss.

First Impression

I’m a sucker for cute packaging and these lip stains definitely don’t disappoint. When I whipped one of the tiny wine bottles out of my purse at dinner, it was an instant conversation starter among friends.

One thing to note is that the color swatches on the Amazon product page aren’t totally accurate. Many apply a couple of shades darker, lighter, or brighter than what’s shown. That said, all of them are gorgeous and many are universally flattering on any skin tone. Here’s my take on what to expect from each color:

Blush pink: A true hot pink — almost fuchsia, but with less purple tones

A true hot pink — almost fuchsia, but with less purple tones Chardonnay orange: Cherry red with orange-y undertones

Cherry red with orange-y undertones Rose coral: Slightly muted, coral-tinged red

Slightly muted, coral-tinged red Shiraz red: A true, neutral red

A true, neutral red Nebbiolo red: Deep berry red

Deep berry red Merlot burgundy: An intensely dark red with blue/purple undertones

Thanks to the doe foot applicator, applying these lip stains with precision is a cinch — I didn’t even need to use lip liner. The color is somewhat buildable, too — applying a second layer gave me an even more saturated and vibrant hue. It occurred to me that these would probably work well for achieving that oh-so-trendy blurred lips look by only applying the pigment to the center of my lips and then smudging it outward with a Q-tip.

Most stains tend to make my lips feel like the Sahara desert, and while these definitely have a matte finish, I wasn’t so dry that I needed to reach for my lip balm. I did try adding a layer of clear gloss on top for a little extra hydration, and while I loved the wet look it gave me, the pigment didn’t last quite as long as when I wore it sans gloss.

Another thing I noticed is that you have to be super careful when applying these. If you accidentally get some color outside your lips, you have to wipe it away immediately — and I do mean immediately — or it’ll quickly set into your skin. If you use your fingers to rub the color away, you’ll be left with some red stains that don’t wash away easily (I learned this the hard way).

The Results

Almost immediately after applying the lip stain and letting it dry, I drank a glass of water — and, to my delight, there was no noticeable loss of color. Even when I wiped my lips with a tissue, there was hardly any transfer.

The stain did wear off a little bit later after eating and drinking, but TBH, I was blown away at how much pigment remained. I still noticed a rosy tint that looked like my natural lip color but better. By the end of the night, most of the stain had faded, but I did still see a very subtle pop of pink on my lips. Remarkably, this was still there in the morning when I woke up.

If anything, these lip stains might actually be *too* long-lasting — removing them proved a tad challenging. While my makeup remover wipes and micellar water still left a hint of color behind, I was able to wipe away any remnants by using a tissue soaked in olive oil.

Worth It?

This set of lip stains comes with six shades for under $12 — that’s $2 per tube, which is much cheaper than most lip products you’ll find at your local drugstore. I don’t think I’ll end up using every single shade on a regular basis, as some are more flattering for my complexion than others, but even if I only end up using two or three of them, the price tag is unbeatable.

Given the impressive color payoff and the fact that they last for hours even through eating and drinking, this is one Amazon purchase I don’t regret.

Final Verdict

It’s easy to recommend these lip stains because they lasted longer than any other lip product I’ve tried. On top of that, they fade evenly and beautifully.

The only downside? There’s hardly any room for making mistakes when applying them since the pigment sets so quickly. Still, they weren’t intolerably drying, and the color payoff is so good that I can easily overlook all of that. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to test just how makeout-proof they are.