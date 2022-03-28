When it comes to your workout wears, you want your wardrobe to do double-duty. Athleisure has been a huge celebrity trend as of late, and with good reason. The practical nature of the pieces combined with how cute they are cannot be denied. A fully-functional activewear top, leggings, or hoodie that provides the utmost of performance, but also looks great paired with jeans for brunch? Sold.

And the brand that’s buzziest of them all? Alo. When you’ve shopped everything you love from the brand, and looking for a little something else, there are a few other activewear brands to put on your radar, that are doing just as much for your athleisure vibe as Alo.

Ahead, lookalike products of the celeb-loved brand’s best sellers, from spandex shorts to second-skin leggings; tennis dresses, long-sleeve tops, and the like, so you can get the look you love from as many outlets as possible.

Besides, it’s nearly spring. Your workout wardrobe is begging for just as much of an update as the rest of your closet.

1 If You Love the Alo High-Waist Airlift Short LoungeWell Camino 4 Inch Bike Short Revolve Size XXS-XL $68 See on Revolve Try a piece from Revolve’s newly-launched activewear line, colorful selection from For that same high-rise and short inseam. These Camino bike shorts have that same naval-grazing waistline, short inseam, and super soft fabric as the Airlift shorts.

2 If You Love The Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress Paloma Racerback Dress Girlfriend Collective Size XXS-6XL $88 See on Girlfriend Collective Try the Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback dress. Much like Alo’s dress, this look would be perfect both on and off the court. Plus, with a supportive racerback design and built-in shorts, this tennis dress comes in sizes that range from XXS to 6XL.

3 If You Love The Alo High-Waist Airbrush Legging Movement by Free People Free Throw Leggings Shopbop Size XS-XL $70 See on Shopbop You’ll love Free People’s Movement line, for their effortless ankle-crop leggings that never bunch, slide, and offer just the right amount of color without going over-the-top. They even come in a similar color to the Alo fave.

4 If You Love The Alosoft Finesse Long Sleeve Core 10 Soft Pima Cotton Cropped Length Back Knot Long Sleeve Yoga T-Shirt Amazon Size XS-3X $34 See on Amazon Look to Amazon’s in-house activewear brand when it comes to your toppers, like this cropped, long-sleeve yoga shirt. Much like the Alo version, this top is lightweight with just the right amount of layer. Not to mention it comes in a rainbow of colors.