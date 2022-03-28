When it comes to your workout wears, you want your wardrobe to do double-duty. Athleisure has been a huge celebrity trend as of late, and with good reason. The practical nature of the pieces combined with how cute they are cannot be denied. A fully-functional activewear top, leggings, or hoodie that provides the utmost of performance, but also looks great paired with jeans for brunch? Sold.
And the brand that’s buzziest of them all? Alo. When you’ve shopped everything you love from the brand, and looking for a little something else, there are a few other activewear brands to put on your radar, that are doing just as much for your athleisure vibe as Alo.
Ahead, lookalike products of the celeb-loved brand’s best sellers, from spandex shorts to second-skin leggings; tennis dresses, long-sleeve tops, and the like, so you can get the look you love from as many outlets as possible.
Besides, it’s nearly spring. Your workout wardrobe is begging for just as much of an update as the rest of your closet.
