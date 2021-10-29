Shopping

Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 39 Things Because They Look So Freaking Good On Everyone

By Erica Gerald Mason

When your wardrobe is ready for a refresh, it’s not always easy to know where to look. Maybe you’re planning to toss half your bedroom closet and replace it with things that will make you look way more stylish, or maybe you’re just looking to add a few cute, comfy pieces to your collection. Whatever your reason to shop, the easiest way to find stylish outfits that are super affordable is to look at what fashionable people are buying on Amazon — which will surely lead you to a bunch of cool and comfy pieces so popular Amazon can barely keep them in stock.

Whether it’s a face powder that has a serious cult following, a popular tie-shut sweater with a customizable fit, or a pair of yoga leggings with over 25,000 reviews, these Amazon items are practically guaranteed to look fantastic on you. Plus, Amazon reviewers suggest they’re all incredibly comfy, too — from this fan-favorite pack of cotton underwear with 87,000-plus reviews to a chunky sweater so perfect it should be in everyone’s closet. If you find something you love, don’t sleep on it, though — these products seriously look so good on everyone that they’re bound to sell out fast.

1

The Crewneck Sweater You’ll Wear On Repeat

Every closet needs a knit that you can wear for work or play. This sweater from Amazon Essentials comes in an impressive 46 colors and will quickly become a fave in your rotation — it’s no wonder Amazon can barely keep them in stock!

  • Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 46

2

This Cult-Favorite Lightweight Face Powder That’s Less Than $10

When you need a lightweight foundation or setting powder, reach for this powder from Coty. The formulation has garnered over 86,000 reviews — and an overall rating of 4.5 stars — for its ability to provide a smooth, even finish.

  • Available colors: 6

3

The Versatile Tunic Shoppers Bought In Multiple Colors

Wear this Allegrace tunic to work or over a pair of leggings on the weekend. Reviewers appreciated the longer length and how soft the tunic felt — some loved it so much, they bought extras in multiple colors. Multiple reviewers suggested that the tunic truly made them feel beautiful, writing, “i feel very pretty in this shirt!” and “It fits perfectly and drapes just right!”

  • Available sizes: 1X — 4X
  • Available colors: 16

4

The Mockneck Sweater You Can Dress Up Or Down

Layers aren’t just for cakes, but it can be tough to find the right sweater for cold weather layering. Too heavy and you’ll be sweaty before lunchtime, too light and you’ll spend the day shivering. This Daily Ritual sweater gets fantastic reviews for being stretchy while keeping its shape, and for looking more expensive than its $30 price tag. Oh, and it’s lightweight enough to make the perfect layering piece, if you don’t want to wear it on its own.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 14

5

The Swing Dress You Can Wear Everywhere

This dress by Amazon Essentials serves as a neutral base for everything you want to throw at it: knee-high boots? Yep. Ballet flats? Gotcha covered. A pair of laid-back sneaks? Yeah, that works too. It has a simple swing design that’s easy to wear, but the boatneck neckline and 3/4-length sleeves add chic elements of style.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 7

6

This Bestselling Shift Dress With Over 37,000 Reviews

With over 37,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say that reviewers love this dress by Amoretu. “The fit was impeccable - flowy without looking ill-fitting, and hit me just above the knee,” wrote one happy reviewer. The dress has a sweet V-neck, a tunic-length hem, and slightly flared balloon sleeves — and it comes in tons of different colors, prints, and short sleeve, sleeveless, or long sleeve options. Whatever your style, this dress can match it.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 26

7

A Wardrobe Staple You’ll Want In Every Color

This dress by Belaroi is beloved by Amazon reviewers because it’s so versatile. Wear it alone as a dress or with leggings as a tunic. The three-quarter length sleeves allow you to wear this dress in just about any weather, all year long. One Amazon shopper wrote in their review, “Due to the loose fit design, this dress looks fabulous on just about every female body shape.” Another added, “I came back and bought this same item in 3 more colors.”

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 36

8

The $20 Sheer Cardi That Deserves So Many Compliments

This drop sleeve sheer cardigan gets high marks for the lightweight fabric, cute pattern, and versatility. Wear it as a cover-up at the beach, or shrug it on to take your look to the next level. Many reviewers mentioned that the fit was flowy and they received lots of compliments when they wore it. “It’s lightweight perfect for layering and the print is so pretty!” wrote one such reviewer. “I got so many compliments while wearing it.”

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X
  • Available colors: 24

9

These Inexpensive Sunglasses That Look Good On Everyone

Every accessory stash needs at least one pair of sunglasses you can wear any day of the week. This pair of WearMe Pro sunglasses clocks in at under $20 and comes with its own case. Reviewers (all 12,000-plus of them) love how the polarized lenses keep glare to a minimum and work well on every face shape.

  • Available colors: 7

10

This Utterly Chic Wrap Sweater

A wraparound top can be a secret weapon; the V-neck allows you to place a necklace front and center while the wrap closure makes sure you have the perfect fit. Amazon shoppers were impressed with the softness and all-around wearability of the Kirundo ribbed wrap top, with one reviewer writing it is “perfect for a night out with friends or sexy enough for a date night.”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 11

11

A Cozy Shawl That Feels Like A Blanket But Actually Looks Cute

This blanket shawl is a closet workhorse. Wear it as a jacket in the fall, layer it for winter adventures, or just drape it over your shoulders when your office feels too chilly. It comes in an impressive number of colors and gets top marks from reviewers for its softness. “This is one of my favorite purchases of all time. It’s light, but keeps you warm. Extremely comfortable, but fashionable as well,” wrote one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 23

12

The Crewneck T-Shirt That Comes In So Many Sizes

Everyone needs at least one basic long-sleeve shirt, and this one from Amazon Essentials looks great on everyone because it comes in 12 different sizes so you can get the perfect fit, plus almost 20 colors and patterns to suit your individual style. Layer it under sweaters or jackets, or wear it on its own — there’s no wrong way to do it! And it’s less than $20, so you might as well stock up.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X
  • Available colors: 18

13

This Inexpensive Dress That Hugs Your Curves

This bodycon dress by Floerns strikes just the right note with short sleeves and a slightly below-the-knee-length hemline — not bad for under $30! “Its a comfy material with just enough stretch and give [without] being overly tight,” wrote one reviewer. Amazon shoppers reported wearing this dress for any occasion, but many felt it was ideal for a religious ceremony or office setting.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 15

14

A Twist Front Dress That’s Incredibly Glamorous

Sometimes you need a seriously glamorous dress — and this front split midi dress by Floerns is that dress. It has a twist front and front slit, plus some colors use a shimmery fabric that’s perfect for a party or event. Amazon shoppers are impressed with the fit of the dress, with one reviewer writing they “felt sexy but covered at the same time.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 19

15

A Comfortable Jumpsuit You Can Wear For Work Or Play

When you don’t know what to wear, throw on this Happy Sailed sleeveless jumpsuit and it’s an entire outfit. The jumpsuit comes in dozens of colors and patterns and has a loose, airy fit. Reviewers love the adjustable straps and how you can dress the jumpsuit up or down.

  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 29

16

A Set Of Budget-Friendly Underwear That Reviewers Love

Believe me when I tell you that reviewers love these bikini panties by Amazon Essentials — after all, the bestselling underwear has more than 87,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars. It comes in different packs and combinations, any of which would be a perfect addition to your underwear drawer. “The cotton is so soft and breathable and are so comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. “They fit exactly as expected and stay in place. No wedgies!”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 25

17

This Lightweight Cardigan That’s Always In Style

Shrug on this lightweight cardigan that can take you from a day at the office to an afternoon of binge-watching your favorite shows from your sofa. It’s a classic look that will never be off-trend, and it’s available in dozens of colors so you’ll never get tired of it. With over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say tons of reviewers recommend it.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 27

18

This Perfectly Draped Top That Goes With Everything

Finding a cute top that’s perfect for work as well as casual wear can be frustrating, especially if you’re not looking to spend a ton, but the Hotapei v-neck top is here to save the day. Reviewers love how nicely the top drapes on the body and how it seems to go with just about everything in their closet.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 7

19

An $18 Bodysuit That Looks & Feels Good

“Looks great, feels great,” reported one reviewer of this JJJ bodysuit, which has received rave reviews for its form-hugging (but not tight!) fit. The cotton-spandex blend works on its own or layered under dresses, tunics or long cardigans, and you can even wear it to the gym.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X
  • Available colors: 21

20

This Popular Mockneck Sweater You Can Wear Almost All Year Long

Mode from a cotton-modal blend, this mockneck sweater from Amazon Essentials is so soft and light that you’ll wear again and again. Reviewers loved how well the top skims the body without clinging, with one Amazon shopper writing, “the material is much softer and nicer than I expected.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X
  • Available colors: 26

21

This Stretchy Midi Skirt That Comes In Fun Prints & Colors

Any time you want to feel like an old-school movie starlet, slip into an A-line skirt — and if it’s leopard print, even better. This cotton skirt from Kate Kasin comes in the classic animal print and dozens of other colors; you can wear this timeless silhouette with everything from heels to sneakers. It’s no wonder if has thousands of fans.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 27

22

The Swingy Top That Looks Chic On Everyone

This swingy top from Belaroi is the type of shirt that will quickly become a fave. It features a high, round neckline, an asymmetric hem, and is available in a cornucopia of prints and colors. “I love the fit. It flows [and] the cut is amazing,” wrote one reviewer.

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X
  • Available colors: 32

23

A Wide Brimmed Hat With Over 14,000 Reviews

Clocking in at less than the cost of a mani-pedi, this wide brim wool hat has over 14,000 reviews from shoppers who love that it “feels so soft and high quality” they never would’ve guessed it was so cheap. Choose from dozens of colors, both neutral and bright, and wear it with everything.

  • Available colors: 34

24

This Pair Of Jeans That Reviewers Say Are So Comfortable

With one Amazon shopper writing, “These are absolutely perfect in every way,” and another adding, “These are the most comfortable jeans I own,” it’s easy to see why these Lee mid rise jeans sell out quickly. The jeans have an elastic waistband, slightly relaxed seat and thigh, and are available in both petite and long inseams. This top-rated denim also comes in eight different washes, so you can choose the color that works for both you and your closet.

  • Available sizes: 16 — 30 (including Petite and Long sizes)
  • Available colors: 8

25

The Squat-Proof Yoga Leggings With Over 25,000 Reviews

Made with an opaque fabric that’s totally squat-proof, this pair of Lingswallow leggings is designed with a comfortable high waist. These breathable leggings offer a snug fit with just the right amount of compression. They have convenient side pockets, too! It’s no wonder they have an overall rating of 4.6 stars, from among 25,000-plus reviews.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 42

26

The Boat Neck Top That Comes In More Than 40 Colors

This boatneck top is just as comfy as it is stylish — and it comes in more than 40 colors, so you can really pick the one you like. The dolman sleeve offers a relaxed fit offer a relaxed fit with shirring at the side for shape. Add a touch of spandex, and you have a top that doesn’t confine you in any way, but is special enough to elevate an otherwise uneventful outfit.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 42

27

This Bodysuit That Looks Great Under Jeans, Pants, & Skirts

Amazon shoppers love layering the Mangopop bodysuit under various pants and skirts. Wear any time you’re looking for an additional layer while keeping a streamlined look. Reviewers appreciated how the bodysuit works on various body types without riding or bunching up.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 27

28

This Cult-Favorite Matte Lipstick That’s Actually Moisturizing

With over 55,000 reviews, it’s safe to say that the Maybelline New York SuperStay lipstick has a devoted following. Amazon shoppers loved the long-lasting, smudge-resistant formula, with one reviewer writing, how “moisturizing” the lipstick feels — a rarity for a matte formula.

  • Available colors: 45

29

The Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down

You’ll want to wear this Molerani t-shirt dress everywhere: work, travel, parties, or jetting around town. Reviewers loved how you can add accessories to the dress to make it as casual or as professional as you like plus they appreciate the overall stretchiness of the soft fabric.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 27

30

A Retro-Chic Wrap Dress With A Deep V Neckline

Wear this retro-chic Nemidor dress with your favorite cardigan for a casual look, or wear it on its own for a more formal silhouette. The three-quarter length sleeves jersey dress is the type of outfit you’ll want to twirl in, plus it’s soft, breathable, and has reviewers raving that it “fits SO well and feels so comfortable.”

  • Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus
  • Available colors: 25

31

A Pair Of Sparkly Swarovski Earrings For Less Than $30

Your jewelry collection needs a pair of sparkly drop earrings. Enter these Amazon Collection earrings, which come in three different sizes and three different finishes, any of which would be the perfect accent for everyday or dressy outfits alike. They come with Swarovski cubic zirconia (in your choice of three sizes), and with a platinum-, rose gold-, or yellow gold-plated finish. Amazon shoppers adore the earrings, with one reviewer saying of the affordable price, “you can indulge and NOT break the bank.”

  • Available sizes: 1 cttw — 3 cttw
  • Available finishes: 3

32

These Jeggings That Really Look Like Jeans

“I was hesitant because a lot of times [jeggings] look like....well [jeggings],” wrote one Amazon reviewer of these Amazon Essentials jeggings. “These look exactly like jeans and are sooo comfortable.” Hundreds of Amazon reviewers used the word “comfortable” to describe the jeggings, which come in a few fun prints, in addition to an impressive array of solid colors. You’ll want to scoop these up before they sell out.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 15

33

An Inexpensive Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s Perfect For Going Out

This Romwe off-shoulder wrap blouse is the statement top you’ve been waiting for. The top can be worn on or off the shoulder and works well with everything from denim to maxi skirts. Several Amazon reviewers love how well the top fits them, and wrote they planned to buy multiples in the future.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 25

34

An Iconic Pair Of Jeans With Over 43,000 Reviews

These Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans are popular for a reason. Available in 28-, 30-, and 32-inch rises, the denim comes in over a dozen washes. The 43,000-plus reviews mention the comfort of the mid-rise and the perfect stretchiness of the fabric. And the price tag? It’s not bad for a classic brand like Levi Strauss & Co.

  • Available sizes: 2 — 28 (Standard and Plus)
  • Available colors: 14

35

The Straight-Leg Jeans That Stretch Comfortably

Designed to hold their shape even with an impressive amount of stretch, these shaping jeans by Levi Strauss & Co. garner rave reviews for their soft fabric. Amazon shoppers love how the jeans stretch to comfortably fit all types of bodies, which is why it’s no surprise that they’ve been reviewed more than 16,000 times. One reviewer wrote, “These fit like a glove.”

  • Available sizes: 2 — 28 (Standard and Plus)
  • Available colors: 9

36

The Denim Capris With A Perfect Fit

A pair of denim capris are a closet staple. Amazon shoppers loved the stretchy fabric of the Signature by Levis Strauss & Co. capris, with one reviewer writing “they have a bit of stretch to them but that provides give without being baggy.” Other reviewers with large calves noted how well the pants fit — something they’ve struggled with in other pairs.

  • Available sizes: 2 — 28 (Standard and Plus)
  • Available colors: 4

37

This Maxi Dress With Pockets

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers love how the thick material of this Wneedu dress made the dress fall nicely, with others writing how much they appreciate a dress with pockets. The high, round neckline makes the dress ultra-wearable, and offers a neutral backdrop for either jewelry or layering.

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 26

38

A Perfectly Chunky Sweater

The type of sweater you’ll want to wear all winter long, this cozy sweater from Yskkt has a perfectly slouchy, chunky fit, plus it has a stylish cable knit design with front tie accents. It’s no wonder the top is in danger of selling out. Take your pick from a bunch of colors.

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X
  • Available colors: 15

39

A Long Cardigan That Looks So Cute On Everyone

This open cardigan from Zeagoo has a chill, slouchy look that’s perfect for cold weather layering. Choose from a handful of colors, ranging from neutrals to vibrant hues that pop. “Loved this item! It fit great and looked great on me,” reported one Amazon reviewer, who seemed to be in agreement with the many other shoppers who gave it rave reviews.

  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X
  • Available colors: 9