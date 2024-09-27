Angel Reese Flaunted Her Bra & Gave It A Chic Prep-School Twist

Angel Reese is taking style notes from Britney Spears circa “...Baby, One More Time.” On the Thursday, Sept. 26 episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, the Chicago Sky basketball player tapped WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes for a sit-down interview — and “Bayou-Barbie” leaned into the fall vibes as she swapped her courtside aesthetic for a flirty, bra-baring twist on back-to-school-core.

As Reese chatted with Swoopes about everything from Caitlin Clark to Draft Night, the stylish basketball star reinvented the polo shirt-and-pleated skirt combo by making her navy blue bra the main character of her outfit.

The Bra Was Sporty & Preppy

The jersey underwear could have looked at home in a workout class, save for the row of delicate metal hooks that clasped together at the top. She wore it over a woven white polo, which she styled with the top black button undone to lend the prep-school staple a more relaxed vibe. She also paired a matching mini navy blue skirt with black, kitten heel flip-flop sandals.

Instagram/Unapologetically Angel

The WNBA Star’s Glam Was Glam-ing

The LSU alum leaned into her “Barbie” nickname with her beauty look, going for a full beat with hot pink lip gloss, matching blush on the apples of her cheeks, sculpted brows, and her signature fringed black eyelashes. Reese kept with the back-to-school vibes going with her hairstyle, pulling her ’do into a sleek half-up style with a messy ballerina bun.

Reese is no stranger to head-turning ’fits, but she’s been upping the ante and keeping fans fed after finishing her All-Star rookie season. Just a few weeks ago, she jump-started the off-season with another monochromatic Britney Spears-inspired look. “Living life in my 20s>>>,” she captioned an Instagram photo dump that showed her in head-to-toe scarlet, literally matching her crimson private jet.

Instagram/Unapologetically Angel

Reese shared several photos of her posing in the plane with an “Oops!…I Did It Again”-esque long-sleeve red shirt, matching leggings, and a quilted Chanel bag.

Judging from the unique details and intentional styling of her latest appearance, Reese is continuing to cement herself as a style icon to watch in the WNBA world — off-season included.