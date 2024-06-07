Angelina Jolie regularly makes unusual outfits feel innately elegant, whether she’s wearing a deconstructed tux on the red carpet or a thigh-high slit at the Oscars.

Last week, the actor and humanitarian proved her affinity for sartorial alchemy once again on the cover of Vogue Japan. On its July 2024 issue, she wore a take on one of summer’s most polarizing shoe trends — the mesh flat — and gave it a “quiet luxury” upgrade in the process.

Angelina’s Vogue Japan Cover

On the magazine cover, photographed by Takuya Uchiyama, Jolie wore a gold ensemble from Issey Miyake’s Spring/Summer 1989 collection.

Styled by Yoko Miyake, the archival set featured a long-sleeved top with an exaggerated hourglass shape and a high nape. Jolie paired it with a matching skirt, which was intricately folded and draped. The late Japanese designer often used a signature ultra-fine “Pleats Please” fabrication, and this set was no exception.

Summer’s Naked Shoe Turned Posh

Most fashion covers include some iteration of a heeled shoe (like Jolie’s 2023 Vogue cover, for example), but she opted for flats here. And not just any flats: The Maleficent star wore trendy see-through mesh flats, a style that’s been embraced recently by Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson, among others.

While most available styles come in fishnet and mesh, Jolie’s pair was crafted in natural materials, resembling woven rattan with a wooden sole. The neutral palette took the oft-divisive trend into “stealth wealth” territory.

Jolie completed the look with understated beauty choices: a sleek bun and muted makeup.