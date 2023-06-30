By now, everyone is likely accustomed to see-through outfits. Stars from Kendall Jenner to Florence Pugh have repeatedly turned out in daring sheer ensembles these past few months, baring undies and skin. But, these days, there’s a new body part the fashion set is keen on revealing: feet.

While summer is typically the season to flaunt your toes, the rise of mesh flats as summer’s it shoe is giving fashion girlies a whole new way to parade their pedicures. Not to be confused with sandals, the idea of the mesh flat is simple: much like its naked garment counterparts, your feet are still covered by some sort of fabric. It just happens to be translucent.

From classic, no-fuss Mary Jane-style ballet flats to slingbacks bedazzled in rhinestones, even down to diaphanous loafers, the mesh flat trend runs the gamut, giving plenty of style opportunities for chic toe sightings. And several designers have already hopped on the naked shoe trend, including Alaïa, Sandy Liang, and quiet luxury favorite, The Row.

Keep scrolling for 20 of the best mesh flats to shop now for showing off your toes. Because, yes, feet pics on main are a thing now.

An easy favorite, black mesh ballet flats mix multiple trends in one — including balletcore and the translucent look.

Fashion girlies flocked to The Row after it released its sheer “sock slippers.” Now, it’s available in several colorways, including beige, white, black, and red.

For those who want a bit of bling, these turquoise mesh shoes from Charles & Keith come with a rhinestone-encrusted anklet strap.

Don’t be fooled by this pair’s simplicity. It looks classic, for sure, but it definitely makes an impact worn. There’s a reason why these Dear Frances shoes are Instagram famous.

A baby blue ballet flat with a smattering of crystals is the perfect low-key glitzy pair to add to your closet.

For a shoe that’s pretty in pink, consider these square-toe ballet flats from Sandy Liang. Barbie would approve.

These Alaïa fishnet ballet flats sell out fast — so get your pair ASAP.

Slingbacks are wildly popular again this year and, naturally, they also come in the buzzy netted style. Consider a pair in purple for a whimsical romp around town.

This floral embroidered pair from Khaite are so delicate and dainty, you almost don’t want to get them dirty. Almost.

If ballet flats are a tad too feminine for your tastes, consider the naked trend in loafers. This pair is particularly edgy.

For extra decadence, go for a pair with see-through lace. This pair even comes equipped with a pearl strap.

These rainbow-hued rhinestone-encrusted mules are still very much sheer — just way more colorful and blinged out.

All eyes will be on you — err, your feet — in these crystal-encrusted green sock shoes by Christopher Esber. The color? The gems? So good.

Add razzle dazzle to your step with a pair bedecked in rhinestones.

Dainty polka dots on a mesh shoe with a cute little ribbon are peak balletcore.

This pearl-encrusted glittery pair? Too good.

For a more structured take on the trend, consider a woven loafer instead of soft netted fabric.

Stand out in a high-shine pair in metallic silver, like these flat pointed toe mules.

This dainty pair in black and baby pink might just make you point your toes and do a little plié.

A slingback flat in beige can be dressed up or down as you please.