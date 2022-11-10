Rihanna is back with Volume 4 of the famed Savage X Fenty fashion show, which debuted on Amazon Prime Thursday. Per usual, the show was packed with celebs, including Abbot Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Black Panther star Winston Duke, and musical performances by Don Toliver, Maxwell, and Burna Boy. But, apart from Rihanna herself, the show’s standout had to be Brazillian singer Anitta and her dual looks.

For the pre-show red carpet, the star stunned in Savage x Fenty (naturally). She wore a metallic bustier that included unique design details, like scalloped edges, a silver squiggle print, and clasps down the center that exposed even more skin. While the bustier was the focal point, Anitta elevated the look even further with a black leather maxi skirt and a faux fur coat that hung off her shoulders. She accessorized the look with silver statement jewelry, including a large cross necklace and thick silver hoops.

Her performance ensemble was just as noteworthy (if not more), serving up an S&M style look in a leather body harness. Layered over a fishnet catsuit, the leather straps perfectly framed her shimmering bra and matching thong. The ‘fit added extra steam to Anitta’s performance of her hit “Practice.”

The show has not come without controversy, however. After the announcement that Johnny Depp was to have a significant cameo in the show, backlash hit on Twitter. Following the defamation trial between the actor and ex-wife Amber Heard, the decision to include him in the show was... a choice.