Ever since its conception in 2019, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show has become one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. The annual show is known to be a star-studded affair, with the likes of Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, and many more, having previously appeared in the Prime Video special. However, reports that Johnny Depp is to appear in Rihanna’s forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show have sparked a wave of controversy online.

As per Variety, Depp will become the first male celebrity to have a “star” moment in the show, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9. Rihanna is yet to comment on the actor’s upcoming Savage X Fenty appearance. However, sources claimed to TMZ that the “Lift Me Up” singer and her team invited Depp to be part of the show, and “both sides were super excited to make it happen.” The outlet also claims that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has “already filmed” his segment of the fashion show and his Savage X Fenty look is described as being “cool and chic.”

In addition to Rihanna herself, Depp will be joined in the show by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu, Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, Empire star Taraji P. Henson, and Irina Shayk, among others.

Depp’s Savage X Fenty appearance arrives after his highly-publicised defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In June 2022, a jury sided with the actor and he was subsequently awarded $15 million in damages.

As mentioned, the Fantastic Beasts star’s involvement in Rihanna’s annual show was met with significant backlash on social media, and many were quick to call out the “Umbrella” hitmaker for including him in the event.

“Still trying to figure out why Rihanna would choose to take this risk and feature Johnny Depp in the Savage X Fenty Show,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “She knows that it's going to cause a whole lot of outrage so why even bother?” However, others were more sympathetic to her decision to include Depp. “I’m happy for Johnny Depp. I’m glad Rihanna is doing this,” another user commented.

