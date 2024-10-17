Anne Hathaway gave major The Devil Wears Prada vibes with her latest chic ‘fit. Along with actor Cillian Murphy, the Princess Diaries star was recently unveiled as one of the faces of Versace’s Icons campaign and, of course, served all the looks in the process.

In Donatella Versace’s own words, the new collection is equal parts “timeless, powerful, and iconic” — three words that could also easily describe Hathaway herself, making her the perfect fit for the ads.

Anne’s Versace ‘Fit

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Hathaway posed in some of the collection’s standout pieces — one of which includes a cleavage-baring crop top.

In a portrait for the Versace Icons campaign, the Dark Knight Rises actor wore a $2,600 single-breasted oversized blazer, with a $1,600 Medusa '95 satin corset crop top underneath. Down below, the actor wore a $950 wool-blend A-line skirt, with her thighs on full display. (If you’re keeping score, that’s a whopping $5,150 for her ‘fit — so far.)

The Oscar winner also put on a $1,700 pair of knee-high boots for the shoot and accessorized with a matching black and gold leather handbag priced at $2,170.

Versace

Another Andy Sachs-Coded Look

This isn’t the first time Hathaway has channeled her Devil Wears Prada character, whom she is set to reprise in the film’s reported sequel.

On Oct. 8, the icon stopped by the movie premiere of The Apprentice, where she wore a floor-length black wool coat and a black leather mini straight from Versace’s unreleased Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Walking down the premiere’s black carpet in New York City, Hathaway clutched Versace’s red leather Kleio shoulder bag. With a price tag of $2,390, it would leave Emily Charlton green with envy.