This probably goes without saying, but The Devil Wears Prada had one of the most iconic fashion makeovers of all time. The cult classic took a frumpy Andy Sachs and bibbidi-bobbidi-boo’d her into one of the chicest pop culture characters to ever grace the big screen. And apparently, TDWP stans aren’t the only ones who love Andy’s style — Anne Hathaway does too.

Inadvertently or not, the actor has been dressing like her 2006-era alter ego in recent years on multiple occasions including when she attended New York Fashion Week replicating Andy’s bangs (and sitting beside Anna Wintour, aka the IRL Miranda Priestly), and the time she wore a custom-made gown to a red carpet that intentionally paid homage to Andy.

Now that a sequel to the OG film is reportedly in the works, the actor seems to be inspired by Andy’s style sensibilities. Take her latest ensemble as proof.

Anne’s Peekaboo Leg Number

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Princess Diaries star attended the movie premiere for The Apprentice in an outfit that could’ve been plucked straight out of TDWP’s iconic montage. Fall-ready, she wore a floor-length black wool coat with gilded buttons down her torso. She left it open enough to have a massive center slit that showed off her leather mini.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Another similarity between them? They both get the style goods before everyone else. From the Fall/Winter 2024 runway, both the coat and thigh-high boots are still unreleased. (Emily Charlton would simply pass away.)

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

What is available to shop is her pop of red accessory: her handbag. A longtime Versace ambassador, Hathaway has been known to carry several of the brand’s wares before — but it’s the first time she’s carried such a bright choice. Shop her pick, the Kleio, for a cool $2,390.

Another Andy Sachs Tribute

As previously mentioned, this hardly the first time she harkened to Andy sartorially. In February, the actor made headlines when she attended the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA in an off-the-shoulder gown. Custom-made by Donatella Versace, it was crafted in a bright cerulean — a wink to the film’s iconic scene. (IYKYK.) She even did a whole TDWP bit on stage alongside former costars Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton) and Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly).

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

May Andy’s style live on forever. That’s all.