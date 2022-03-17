Anne Hathaway, AKA sunshine in human form, took that role quite literally in her most recent look.

The WeCrashed actress, touched down in New York City this week for a press tour promoting the new show. Hathaway sported head-to-toe rainbow, in a jacquard Christopher John Rogers outfit in the designer’s famously colorful palette (ex: Simone Biles’ rainbow pants and Cynthia Nixon’s neon orange And Just Like That premiere look).

Pairing a bustier top with an oversized jacket and wide leg trousers, you almost need a pair of sunglasses to look directly at her (and I mean that in the best way possible).

No matter what kind of day you’re having — rainy or otherwise — this look has the power to turn it around. It’s just so happy. And we could all use a bit of happy right now, no? On Instagram, even Hathaway herself said it was “a joy to wear” these pieces from Rogers’ collection.

Take a look at the instantly iconic outfit below. And if you’re feeling an urge to splurge, you can shop this exact collection too. Just be prepared to be on the receiving end of a lot of smiles, because these babies are guaranteed to spark joy.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

