Anne Hathaway is an icon — a Versace Icon, that is. The actor has only been the face of the Italian brand for a year, but the partnership has already produced some iconic style moments for the Devil Wears Prada star — moments both Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly would be proud of.

Remember when she reunited with her DWP co-stars at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards and paid homage to the film’s cerulean blue scene? Or when she stunned at the 2023 Met Gala in a tweed gown covered in cut-outs, pearls, and safety pins? Both brought to you by Versace.

Her latest hit for the brand comes in the form of a high-glamour campaign. And it’s blowing up fashion group chats.

Anne’s Leather LBD

When Versace first tapped Hathaway as an ambassador in April 2023, she starred in a campaign wearing a black bustier crop top. Almost a year to the date, she recreated the look, with an edgy styling update.

Hathaway wore the midi dress version of her bustier top in luxe black leather. Like its older (satin) sibling, this design also featured visible boning and gold Medusa medallions on the straps — the label’s muse and mascot. The shiny leather number retails for a very chill $4,600 at retail.

Behold, Anne’s $2.5k Bag

Hathaway may be the brand’s it girl, but the real star of the campaign was her structured tote bag. Named after the year its hardware debuted, the Medusa ’95 features a trendy east-west design that will set you back $2,495.

A Vision In Denim

The bustier is a Versace favorite, so, naturally, Hathaway wore multiple iterations in the photo series. Instead of leather, she donned one in denim — boning and Medusa hardware both included. Keeping the ’fit casual, she styled it Canadian tuxedo-style with a boxy denim blazer and high-waist jeans. Low-key, but high-fashion.

In another, the actor wore a skirt suit that felt wonderfully ’80s. The cropped blazer featured chunky gold buttons reminiscent of the era, which she paired with a nondescript black mini. For those who love the vibe, the jacket retails for $2,675.

Special mention to her exaggerated crimped ’do, which mimicked Mia Thermopolis’ hair before her iconic transformation. Iconic, indeed.