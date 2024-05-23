Anya-Taylor Joy, who is promoting her new film, ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ is known to make waves in the fashion sphere for her impeccable style and daring sartorial choices — just yesterday she was seen in New York wearing a red backless Mugler mini dress that displayed part of her butt cheek. Additionally, the Queens Gambit actress made headlines last week for dipping her toes in the no pants trend for the U.K. premiere of her film. Now it seems she’s opted out of bottoms again, this time for the June 2024 cover of Vogue Australia.

Anya’s Pants-less Cover

Taylor-Joy exuded effortless simplicity while wearing a striped Christian Dior long-sleeve top and Tiffany & Co earrings for the cover shot. The actress is an ambassador for both brands, so it made sense that she would lean into wearing them for such a high profile spotlight. As for bottoms, Taylor-Joy literally said who needs ‘em?

The Furiosa actress wore her hair half-up and half-down with a black bow on top throughout the entire magazine shoot. Her and her longtime hairstylist Gregory Russell have created some memorable moments together throughout the years (who can forget her prom-like updo at the 2021 Emmy Awards?). Though this one was much more straightforward, the coquette style was still beautifully done.

As for makeup, Taylor-Joy worked with her usual artist Georgie Eisdell to achieve a fresh-faced look. The emphasis was placed on accentuating her lashes and keeping everything else au naturale. The simplicity lent itself nicely to the overall vibe of the shoot.

More On Those Schiaparelli Briefs

In an another image from the shoot, Taylor-Joy is seen laying on a lounge chair with a pool in her reflection, sans pants — yet again. She’s dressed in white Schiaparelli briefs (the chicest way to bare your tightie whities, IMO) and a Raggedy Threads T-shirt that has the numbers twenty-four written on it.

Josh Olins / Vogue Australia

If Anya Taylor-Joy has taught me anything, it’s that maybe I should take a note from her playbook and skips the shorts and skirts this summer.